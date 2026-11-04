Bears Announce Brutal End to Demoted Former Starter’s 2026 Season

The Chicago Bears got some tough news on Wednesday when it was reported that left tackle Braxton Jones would not be returning to the team for the remainder of the season.

“Bears LT Braxton Jones will not return from IR this season. He underwent right knee surgery on Tuesday.” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote on X on Nov. 4 before quoting the Bears’ offensive line coach Dan Roushar, ‘I was really encouraged with his play. It was a big loss.'”



Former Starter Braxton Jones Out for Season

Getty LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 10: Braxton Jones #70 of the Chicago Bears speaks to media after Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall on June 10, 2026 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Jones functioned as the Bears’ starting left tackle at the beginning of the year in lieu of the then-injured Ozzy Trapilo before suffering a knee injury in Week 3 that has now ended his season.

The former fifth round draft pick was looked at as the starter for the majority of the period spanning the start of his rookie season in 2022 until mid-way through the 2025 season, prior to his first knee injury that ruled him out from Week 8 onwards.

The 27-year old is currently playing on a one-year, $5 million contract, which after his second major knee injury in as many years is unlikely to be renewed; and certainly not at more than the verteran’s minimum.

Bears Have Seen Excellent LT Play Without Jones, Trapilo

In his place, Theo Benedet has been taking over left tackle duties as the Bears look to work Trapilo back to a full bill of health after rupturing his patellar tendon back in January.

Benedet’s stellar play, which has seen him record a 69.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, has also given Chicago the luxury of taking the former second round pick’s return to full game-time as slow as they need.

Although at this point, the biggest barrier to playing for the 2025 second round pick is form, with Roushar saying earlier this week that Trapilo has “gotta play better” if he wants his old starting job back from Benedet – who is showing no sign of relinquishing the role at this point.