Bears Trade Rumors Are Overlooking an Obvious Answer

The Chicago Bears have been one of the NFL’s most aggressive teams ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, and even after landing All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, general manager Ryan Poles reportedly isn’t done looking for help.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chicago remains interested in adding another edge rusher, with former Bears star Khalil Mack among the names generating trade interest.

But with all the attention surrounding a possible reunion with Mack, the Bears might be overlooking an obvious answer already on their roster: Austin Booker.

The third year defensive end has been one of Chicago’s most encouraging young defenders this season, and after the addition of Simmons, there’s reason to believe his best football is still ahead of him.

Austin Booker Is Already Breaking Out for the Bears

Austin Booker entered the 2026 season with something to prove after recording 4.5 sacks in 10 games last year. Through eight games this season, he’s already recorded four sacks, 23 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Those four sacks are tied for the team lead, and his impact has gone well beyond getting to the quarterback.

In Chicago’s 34-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, Booker delivered two of the biggest defensive plays of the game.

He blocked a 33 yard field goal attempt from Jason Myers in the fourth quarter, then got his hand on a Sam Darnold pass that James Lynch intercepted. The turnover eventually set up Chicago’s final touchdown.

Booker didn’t record a sack, but he still managed to make his presence felt in a game where the Bears’ defensive front was already getting plenty of attention following the Jeffery Simmons trade.

And that’s what makes all these edge rusher rumors so interesting.

Jeffery Simmons Could Make Another Edge Trade Unnecessary

Of course, adding another proven edge rusher wouldn’t hurt. Dayo Odeyingbo‘s injury has tested the Chicago Bears’ depth, and a player like Khalil Mack would give the Bears another established pass-rushing threat for a potential playoff run.

But how much more does Chicago really need to spend?

The Bears already have Montez Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, Grady Jarrett and an emerging young defensive end in Austin Booker. And after trading away two first round picks, Ryan Poles has even more reason to be careful about surrendering additional draft capital.

In fact, Poles recently emphasized that Chicago still believes in building through the draft, even after making such an aggressive move for Simmons. Booker is a perfect example of why that approach matters.

For a former fifth round pick who’s still just 23 years old, Booker is already looking like a steal for the Bears. And he might only be scratching the surface.

Now sure, if the Bears can acquire another edge rusher at a reasonable price, there’s no reason to rule it out. But after watching what this defensive line did against Seattle, it’s becoming harder to argue that another major trade is necessary.

Chicago has already spent big to improve its pass rush. Now it might be time to see just how good Booker can become with Simmons alongside him.