Bears Shut Down RB on Injured Reserve Before SNF vs. Buccaneers

The Chicago Bears have shut down one of their running backs after the latest injury news ahead of Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears officially placed running back Zavier Scott on the injured reserve list on Thursday, November 5, just nine days after promoting him to the 53-man roster.

According to The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Scott is dealing with a thumb injury — not a wrist issue as originally reported — but he added the Bears are optimistic that Scott could potentially return after a “minimum” four-game stay on injured reserve.

“There is reason for hope that his stay on injured reserve will be on the shorter side,” Biggs wrote Thursday on X. “Could potentially return after a minimum stay on IR.”

It's actually a thumb injury for Zavier Scott and there is reason for hope that his stay on injured reserve will be on the shorter side. Could potentially return after a minimum stay on IR.https://t.co/pXFngUOrYo— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 5, 2026

Scott will now miss at least the next four games for the Bears after playing an impact role on special teams over the past four weeks. He played three games as a practice-squad elevation before the team bumped him to the active roster ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

Bears News: Kyle Monangai Likely Out vs. Bucs in Week 9

Getty Zavier Scott earned a promotion to the Bears’ active roster on October 27.

Scott’s placement on IR might not seem like a major deal for the Bears, especially since he hasn’t played an offensive snap this season, but Kyle Monangai’s injury status complicates things for their backfield heading into Sunday Night Football against the Bucs.

Monangai has not played since emerging from Week 4’s win over the New York Jets with a thumb injury and a turf toe issue. He also hasn’t returned to the practice field since sustaining his injuries, a trend that continued at Thursday’s second practice.

Even if Monangai returns for Friday’s final walkthrough, he hasn’t practiced in more than a month for the Bears, making it highly unlikely they will play him in Week 9.

The Bears will have a longer window to ramp up Monangai starting next week — their bye week — but it remains unclear how close the second-year back is to returning.

Zavier Scott News Could Force Bears to Sign Another RB

Getty Without Zavier Scott, the Bears could need running back help in Week 9.

Scott’s role as a strictly special teams player might make his placement on IR feel like minor news for the Bears, but losing him could force them to add another running back to their roster in the coming days, with Monangai also likely out for Week 9’s game.

The Bears have just two healthy running backs on their 53-man roster between veteran D’Andre Swift and backup Roschon Johnson. While the pair has functioned well enough together for Chicago’s No. 2-ranked rushing offense, they no longer have a No. 3 back.

The simplest fix is for the Bears to elevate veteran Salvon Ahmed — who stood out in training camp and preseason action — to their game-day roster against the Buccaneers. He hasn’t played since 2023 when he was with Miami, but he’s spent the past several months learning head coach Ben Johnson’s offense and can offer short-term relief.

Whether the Bears make a bigger move depends on Monangai.

If the Bears feel that Monangai will be ready to return after Week 10’s bye, then they shouldn’t have to worry about a longer-term depth option. If they have doubts, though, then perhaps a veteran free-agent signing is in the cards for them during the bye.

Don’t forget: Scott must miss four games, not four weeks, before he is eligible to return. That means his activation won’t come until at least after December 6’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Expect the Bears to assess their options.