The College Football Playoff committee’s affinity for Alabama is about to be put to the test following the team’s stunning loss against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Not only did Bama’s rival notch an upset win, but the loss may have just eliminated the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff.

Does Alabama still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff? Bama’s chances are dwindling after sustaining their third loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide will not get a chance to improve their fate by winning the SEC Championship. Instead, Alabama will watch the conference championship games from home.

Bama will be rooting for chaos, but it is not entirely clear how much even the wildest outcomes would boost Alabama’s playoff chances. The Athletic’s computer model now gives Alabama just a 22% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Here’s what you need to know about Alabama’s chances to make the College Football Playoff.

Alabama Is Projected to Be No. 12 in the Updated College Football Playoff Rankings After Loss vs. Auburn

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ESPN’s Heather Dinich projects that Alabama will be ranked No. 12 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. As a reminder, the highest ranked Group of Six team is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.

This means that Alabama needs to finish No. 11 or higher in order to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

“A third loss and a shrinking résumé puts Alabama’s playoff chances in trouble,” Dinich detailed in a Nov. 29 story titled, “College Football Playoff top 12 projection after Week 13.” “The committee has been impressed by what it has seen from Iowa on film, and Alabama has been playing with fire.

“The Tide lost the two biggest games they played — against Georgia and Tennessee. Unranked LSU is the only Power 4 opponent over .500 that Alabama has beaten since it lost to Tennessee on Oct. 17,” Dinich continued.

“… It’s possible Auburn sneaks into the CFP top 25 as a four-loss team with wins against Alabama and Georgia, helping to diminish some of the blow of the loss. Some committee members could simply think Alabama is still a better team than Iowa. Iowa’s best wins are against Washington, Wisconsin and Nebraska.”

What Teams Will Make the College Football Playoff?

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What teams are now expected to make the College Football Playoff? Here’s a look at the projected College Football Playoff bracket, per ESPN: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Miami, No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 8 BYU No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 10 Iowa, No. 11 Indiana and No. 12 Boise State (highest ranked Group of Six team).

Despite the Iron Bowl loss, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer made the case for his team to make the College Football Playoff.

“I know what type of team we have,” DeBoer noted, per Bleacher Report. “We have to put four quarters together. You go through the grind of the season — obviously this team [Auburn] beat the No. 1 team in the country too [Georgia].

“And so their record, it’s a pretty solid record for what the league has overall. So every single week you got to bring your best in this league, and that’s a big part of it.”