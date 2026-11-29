Alabama’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff took a one-two punch on Saturday.

A loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl left the Crimson Tide on the wrong side of the bubble, but an overtime win from Washington over Oregon may have sunk their hopes entirely.

Alabama’s College Football Playoff Hopes Could Be Dashed

As The Athletic’s Austin Mock noted, Alabama still had a slight chance of reaching the College Football Playoff after the 30-23 loss to Auburn, but it may have sunk after Washington’s win.

“Alabama fans need to be watching two screens as the night continues on,” Mock wrote in a post on X. “A Washington win keeps Iowa out of the Big Ten Championship and would make the committee pit 9-3 Alabama against 10-2 Iowa. In the scenario that Alabama loses and Washington wins, my model puts the Crimson Tide at 31 percent to make the CFP.”

Washington took down Oregon in overtime, holding the Ducks to a missed field goal on their first possession and then scoring two plays into their possession.

Not everyone is so down on the Crimson Tide, however. While Alabama will still have a tense week waiting to see the bracket, other insiders believe they will find a way in.

“Alabama will be No. 10 or 11 in this week’s CFP rankings. Book it,” wrote Sun-Sentinel reporter Adam Lichtenstein in a post on X.

Alabama’s Selection Already Drawing Controversy

Not long after Auburn clinched the win over Alabama, there was already controversy over how the selection committee would handle the Crimson Tide. Many felt the three-loss team didn’t deserve a place in the bracket, but thought they might get one anyway.

“Alabama loses to a two-touchdown underdog at home to drop to 9-3,” wrote ESPN’s Matt Schick on a post on X. “If they somehow still make the CFP, we can stop calling it a selection committee and start calling it a loyalty rewards program.”