The last time the Auburn Tigers won an Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa, Mark Ingram was in the backfield for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Cam Newton and Auburn erased a big first-half lead for a 28-27 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2010. That was the game where Ingram’s 41-yard run ended with the ball punched out by Auburn’s Antoine Carter.

Sixteen years later, it happened again. Unranked Auburn went into Bryant-Denny on Saturday night and stunned No. 6 Alabama 30-23. The loss likely dealt a fatal blow to the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes.

And the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner didn’t waste any time letting his alma mater hear about it.

Mark Ingram Doesn’t Hold Back on Alabama’s Iron Bowl Loss

Ingram, now an analyst on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” kept his reaction short and to the point.

“My first impression? Unprepared and undisciplined. Hard to win like that. #RollTide,” Ingram posted on X.

It’s hard to argue with him. Auburn was a 14.5-point underdog at kickoff.

Alabama turned the ball over three times, and head coach Kalen DeBoer said all three led to Auburn points. The two that hurt the most came in the fourth quarter.

With the Crimson Tide clinging to a 23-21 lead, running back Daniel Hill lost a direct snap on third-and-1. Auburn’s Kaleb Harris recovered and returned it to the Alabama 14, and Alex McPherson’s 31-yard field goal put the Tigers ahead 24-23 with 13:02 left.

A few minutes later, Cody Sigler stripped quarterback Keelon Russell on a sack and Champ Anthony recovered at the Alabama 14. Four plays later, Byrum Brown found Arlis Boardingham for a 4-yard touchdown, putting Auburn up 30-23 with 9:26 to go — a lead the Tigers never gave back.

Brown did plenty of damage on the ground too, running for 127 yards and two touchdowns. His 16-yard scramble on third-and-15 from Auburn’s own 6-yard line let the Tigers run out the clock.

Kalen DeBoer Didn’t Disagree With Mark Ingram

If anything, DeBoer said basically the same thing after the game.

“Just obviously a very frustrating game tonight,” DeBoer said. “Just it all starts with me, and obviously, we weren’t ready to play. Started slow, didn’t finish when we needed to. Gotta do the things as a team that it takes to win a football game like this.”

DeBoer also admitted “those penalties certainly hurt us,” adding, “we got to own it as a team.”

Russell, who threw for 216 yards and a touchdown, didn’t argue with his coach either.

“We weren’t ready to play,” he said. “I mean, we came out sluggish. Finished sluggish. He was right.”

This isn’t the first time Ingram has questioned Alabama’s discipline under DeBoer. After the 31-17 loss to Florida State to open the 2025 season, he didn’t pull any punches on FOX’s “The Triple Option” podcast.

“We’re not disciplined, we’re soft, we don’t have great effort, we don’t have 11 people pursuing the ball,” Ingram said at the time.

Plenty of Alabama fans are now questioning whether DeBoer is the right man for the job. However, according to Saturday Down South, his buyout before 2027 is about $67.5 million.

For now, Alabama sits at 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Tennessee, and Auburn, and no wins over a team in the CFP’s current top 25. The Crimson Tide will find out if that’s enough when the playoff field is revealed on Sunday, Dec. 6.