The Iron Bowl between the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers delivered Saturday night.

As usual, the matchup went right down to the wire. Unranked Auburn went into Tuscaloosa and pulled off a massive 30-23 upset over the Crimson Tide despite entering the game as 14.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Auburn jumped out to an early lead, and while Alabama battled back to briefly take a 23-21 lead in the second half, the Tigers’ defense rose to the occasion. Their offense wasn’t perfect, but it made the plays it needed when the game was on the line.

Alabama QB Keelon Russell Makes Strong Statement After Loss

Following the game, reporters asked Alabama star quarterback Keelon Russell whether the Crimson Tide deserve to make the College Football Playoff as a three-loss SEC team.

His response was extremely clear.

“Of course, we should still be playing. Of course, I believe in this team,” Russell said, via Mike Rodak. “I believe we have every right to go out there and show our dominance. Today, can’t be the determination of who we are, really. A lot of people have seen how we really can be dominant. Today we just lacked that dominance.”

Keelon Russell: “Of course, we should still be playing. Of course, I believe in this team. I believe we have every right to go out there and show our dominance. Today, can’t be the determination of who we are, really. A lot of people have seen how we really can be dominant. Today we just lacked that dominance.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 29, 2026

Looking at Alabama’s Playoff Chances

The Crimson Tide won’t play in the SEC Championship Game, meaning they have no way to strengthen their resume before Selection Day next Sunday.

That leaves the committee to evaluate Alabama coming off a disappointing loss to Auburn.

The Crimson Tide’s CFP chances have already dropped dramatically, falling to 24% after sitting at 92% before the Iron Bowl, according to the latest projections.

Russell and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer can make their case for why the team deserves a playoff spot, but the decision now rests with the committee. What happens around the country during conference championship week could ultimately determine Alabama’s fate.