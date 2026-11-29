Alabama fell only one spot in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index, but the Crimson Tide’s playoff projection tells a much different story.

Alabama’s Iron Bowl loss to Auburn left the Crimson Tide at 9-3 and waiting to see how the College Football Playoff selection committee views its résumé. ESPN’s latest projections give Kalen DeBoer’s team a chance to make the field, though the odds are firmly against it.

The Crimson Tide dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index, checking in with a 22.7 rating. In the same update, ESPN gave Alabama a 24.8% chance to make the College Football Playoff. That’s roughly a one-in-four shot for a team the model still considers one of the six strongest in the country.

Alabama Slips One Spot in Updated ESPN FPI Rankings

Alabama remains the SEC’s third-highest-rated team in ESPN’s FPI, behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Texas. Notre Dame sits at No. 2, while Ohio State and Miami round out the top five. Indiana is one spot behind the Crimson Tide at No. 7.

ESPN’s FPI measures team strength in points above or below average and uses that rating to project future results. Alabama’s 22.7 rating shows how highly the model still views the Tide after the Auburn loss. The playoff projection is where the 9-3 finish comes into focus.

Tennessee offers a clear example of how those numbers can diverge. The Volunteers are six spots behind Alabama at No. 12 in FPI, but they finished 10-2, beat the Crimson Tide head-to-head and received a 100% playoff projection in ESPN’s update.

What ESPN’s Playoff Projection Means for Alabama

With the regular season over and no SEC Championship Game to play, Alabama’s case rests on the résumé it already has.

ESPN’s model also gives Alabama a 2.6% chance to reach the national championship game and a 1.2% chance to win it. For now, the 24.8% figure is the one that matters most. Alabama can point to a top-six power rating, but its postseason fate hinges on how the committee weighs those wins against three losses.