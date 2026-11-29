Pressure is mounting on Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer following a stunning Iron Bowl loss against Auburn. Will Alabama consider firing DeBoer with the Crimson Tide expected to miss the College Football Playoff?

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reported that Alabama will not move on from DeBoer, despite plenty of unhappy fans. Finebaum noted that Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne is “deeply committed” to DeBoer.

It remains to be seen if DeBoer could pursue a job like Michigan if the Wolverines cut ties with head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Despite Alabama likely sticking with DeBoer, Finebaum believes that the coach is not the right fit at Alabama.

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s tenuous (with DeBoer) from an administrative standpoint,” Finebaum explained during a Nov. 29 episode of “The Matt Barrie Show.” “You know, I spent a lot of time around (Alabama athletic director) Greg Byrne on Friday.

“He is deeply committed to Kalen DeBoer, so is the administration. The issue isn’t the buyout, because I don’t think Alabama is going to have to deal with that,” Finebaum added.

“The issue is whether Kalen DeBoer, given the opportunity to leave, should take it.”

Here’s what you need to know about DeBoer’s future at Alabama following the team’s surprising loss to Auburn.

Alabama Football News: Kalen DeBoer Urged to Cut Ties With Bama for Michigan Job

Could DeBoer prefer to start over at Michigan rather than deal with the constant criticism at Alabama? Finebaum is urging DeBoer to leave Alabama for Michigan if the Wolverines come calling for the second straight offseason.

“We are right back to where we were a year ago, with Michigan about to, or probably, or possibly having an opening, and this time Kalen DeBoer is unlikely to be stuck in the playoffs,” Finebaum continued.

“And I know that’s a dumpster fire and all the cliches, but, you know, Kalen DeBoer is not asking me for advice, but if he came to me and said, ‘What do you think I should do?’ I would say get out.”

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer Expected to Be a Top Candidate at Michigan If Kyle Whittingham Is Fired

Alabama fans wishing for the end of DeBoer’s tenure may need the coach to break up with the Crimson Tide. All signs point to DeBoer returning as the Alabama head coach, unless he opts to pursue another job.

When Michigan kicked the tires on DeBoer in 2025, Alabama was in the College Football Playoff. DeBoer could once again get a serious look at Michigan if the Wolverines move on from Whittingham.

This time, Michigan would not need to wait in order to hire DeBoer if the coach has an interest in a move to the Big Ten.

“And if Alabama is out of the playoff, it will be interesting to see if Michigan again pursues DeBoer,” CBS Sports’ John Talty wrote in a Nov. 29 story titled, “College football Week 13 overreactions: Iron Bowl loss may put Kalen DeBoer in Michigan’s crosshairs.”

“Michigan AD Warde Manuel wanted DeBoer to replace Sherrone Moore, according to multiple sources, but had to move on from his pursuit when Alabama not only made the playoff but won a road game against Oklahoma,” Talty added.

“A lot has changed in Michigan over the past year (more on that below), but if the Wolverines are in the market for a head coach again, DeBoer would still make a lot of sense. Maybe a clean slate sounds more appealing when a 9-3 season and loss to Auburn feels like a disaster.”