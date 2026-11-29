Kirk Herbstreit is unquestionably one of the best in the business at what he does in the booth.

From calling NFL games on Thursday nights to Saturday night’s primetime college football broadcasts on ESPN and ABC, Herbstreit finds himself in the spotlight quite often.

But that attention also brings criticism, especially when fans believe his commentary shows bias toward a program like the Alabama Crimson Tide, one of the most polarizing teams in college football.

Herbstreit Under Fire for ‘Bias’ Toward Alabama

On Saturday night, Herbstreit joined Chris Fowler in Tuscaloosa to call the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn.

The Crimson Tide opened as 14.5-point favorites, but Auburn outplayed them on both sides of the ball for pretty much all night long and pulled off a 30-23 upset.

However, many fans walked away talking about Herbstreit’s commentary, with several accusing him of showing too much favoritism toward Alabama throughout the broadcast.

What a day of rivalry football!! Time to cap it off with the Iron Bowl here in Tuscaloosa 🏈🏆 @AlabamaFTBL @AuburnFootball https://t.co/JhNOSNw7bs — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 29, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

“Kirk Herbstreit is on the mic TREMBLING over the thought of an Alabama loss,” a fan posted on X. “His call of tonight’s Iron Bowl has been a disaster. Obviously pulling for Bama, informing viewers of incorrect rules and calls the officials have made, all to back the Alabama agenda. Disgusting.”

“Is it me or was Kirk Herbstreit actively pulling for Bama?” another fan wrote.

Someone else added, “Could Kirk Herbstreit be more bias? Take the suit coat off and show us the bama jersey already.”

“Hey Kirk Herbstreit we haven’t forgotten your embarrassing display last night on the broadcast for the Iron Bowl. Your full fledged bias was on full display for the world to see. Disgusting,” a fan said.

One more person posted, “Kirk Herbstreit has got to be one of the most biased commentators on television.”

Kirk Herbstreit has got to be one of the most biased commentators on television. — T Long (Top .01% on NYT Connections) (@NiceAndLong) November 29, 2026

Whether Herbstreit was leaning toward the Crimson Tide is ultimately up to you as the fan watching the game.

However, with it being a rivalry game like Alabama-Auburn, everything gets looked at under a microscope, and there certainly aren’t any Tigers fans out there who have any love for the team in Tuscaloosa, who they may have just eliminated from the playoffs.

Looking at Alabama Right Now

There’s no question that having Alabama play on national television and make the College Football Playoff would be good for the sport in terms of the viewership it would attract.

But at this point, there’s serious doubt about whether the Crimson Tide are one of the top 12 teams in the nation, and that’s a very reasonable question to ask.

Alabama entered Saturday with a 92% chance of making the College Football Playoff. After the loss to Auburn, that figure plummeted into the mid-20s.

We’ll get updated rankings on Tuesday, but the final 12-team playoff field won’t be officially announced until next Sunday, after the conference championship games conclude.