The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide controlled their own destiny entering Saturday night’s matchup against the Auburn Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

Now, they leave the stadium unsure whether their résumé is strong enough to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Auburn jumped out to an early lead, and despite Alabama rallying back to briefly take a 23-21 lead in the second half, the Tigers emerged victorious with a 30-23 win. Auburn finished the regular season 8-4, while Alabama dropped to 9-3.

Kalen DeBoer’s Awkward Moment With Alex Golesh

After the loss, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Auburn head coach Alex Golesh met at midfield.

Golesh appeared to want to show some respect and say something to DeBoer, but DeBoer seemed eager to end the interaction. That led to a somewhat awkward encounter that the ESPN broadcast captured, as Golesh pulled DeBoer back in after the Alabama coach initially tried to shake his hand and walk away.

Check it out:

Post Game: #Auburn HC Alex Golesh with some choice words for #Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer DeBoer didn’t want any part of it trying to pull away https://t.co/0hx77lKWQY — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) November 29, 2026

DeBoer Faces Backlash for Actions Toward Golesh

The video went viral on social media, surpassing 600,000 views after First Down Media posted the clip.

DeBoer faced much of the backlash for how he handled the interaction and his apparent reluctance to show respect to Golesh, who earned his first win over Alabama in his first season at Auburn.

“Lost some respect for how DeBoer carried himself here. A lot of respect,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “DeBoer avoiding the handshake is weak. You lost, own it man.”

Another person wrote, “this is what happens when the Deboer Era meets the Golesh Era Get mogged during and after the game.”

“What an absolute [explicit] sore loser,” a fan posted.

One more commented, “This isn’t a good look for DeBoer.”