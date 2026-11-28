The Alabama Crimson Tide close their regular season on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.

Before even playing that rivalry clash, though, ‘Bama got some bad news about the SEC Championship Game.

A matchup with Georgia was awaiting one SEC team this weekend.

It won’t be Alabama.

Alabama Gets Bad News

Alabama needed a couple of other results to go its way this weekend.

The Crimson Tide needed Texas to lose to Texas A&M and Tennessee to lose to Vanderbilt.

Those teams entered the weekend with the same SEC records but holding the tiebreaker over ‘Bama.

On Friday night, though, Texas already beat Texas A&M. The Longhorns clinched their spot in the SEC title game, ensured of that position by Ole Miss beating Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl earlier on Friday.

Alabama will still want to win Saturday for major College Football Playoff seeding implications.

But as far as playing in what looks to be the last-ever SEC title game? That has eluded Alabama’s grasp.

How Texas Won

It was not the prettiest effort from Texas on Friday night.

The No. 3 Longhorns only won 16-6 over the unranked Aggies.

But particularly in this case, a win was a win.

Arch Manning wasn’t at all sharp. He was 18-for-34 passing for a season-low 143 yards. He also threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter.

Manning did throw a touchdown for the Longhorns’ only TD, a three-yard pass to Cam Coleman.

Gianni Spetic made three field goals for Texas for the final margin.

Texas has previously played Georgia in the SEC title game, a 22-19 overtime loss in 2024.

After Alabama’s game on Saturday, the Crimson Tide will simply have to wait for the final CFP bracket to be released.