The Iron Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide is officially here, with the rivalry matchup set to take place Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Much of the focus over the last 48 hours has been on Auburn’s injury report after starting quarterback Byrum Brown suddenly received a questionable designation.

Alabama Learns Who Auburn Is Starting at QB

If Brown couldn’t go, Auburn would likely turn to sophomore transfer Tristian Ti’a, who joined the program from Oregon State this offseason.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Head coach Alex Golesh may have used Brown’s questionable designation as gamesmanship, especially since he upgraded the quarterback to probable on Friday night’s injury report.

Brown is now expected to take the field against the Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

UPDATE: Auburn QB Byrum Brown is expected to play in the Iron Bowl tomorrow, per @AUUndercover. After being listed as questionable earlier in the week, Brown is expected to start for Auburn against No. 6 Alabama on Saturday. https://t.co/nEYRJtPlit — Auburn Anytime (@Auburnanytime) November 27, 2026

Brown’s 2026 Season With Auburn

Auburn enters this game with a 7-4 record. While the Tigers have been very inconsistent at times this season, they’re still the only team that’s been able to pull off a win against No. 1-ranked Georgia.

Brown also poses a threat as a dual-threat quarterback, adding a different dynamic at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds.

He enters Saturday night completing 65.6% of his passes for 2,035 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brown also rushed 177 times for 644 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Alabama cannot contain Brown as a runner and Auburn can methodically convert first downs and move down the field against the Crimson Tide defense, this could be a close game heading into the fourth quarter. We’ve seen that plenty of times in this rivalry, regardless of the records or rankings. Throw all of that out the window when Auburn and Alabama face off in the Iron Bowl.