FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” surprised former Alabama running back Mark Ingram with a video tribute celebrating his selection to the College Football Hall of Fame. By the time his family had their say, the Crimson Tide’s first Heisman Trophy winner was in tears.

In the video shared by “Big Noon Kickoff” on X, Ingram’s mother, father, wife, and children each delivered a message for the former Alabama star. The segment gave the people closest to Ingram a chance to celebrate a career that took him from Tuscaloosa to the NFL and now to college football’s Hall of Fame.

Mark Ingram Tribute Brings Alabama Great to Tears

Ingram is usually on the “Big Noon Kickoff” set to break down the day’s games. This time, his colleagues turned the cameras on him while his family took over the segment. His parents, wife, and children all appeared in the video, and their messages drew an emotional reaction from Ingram.

The surprise came as Ingram prepares to enter the Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class. Alabama and the National Football Foundation also arranged an on-campus salute for Ingram during the Crimson Tide’s September game against South Carolina. The formal induction is scheduled for December 8 in Las Vegas.

How Ingram Made Alabama Football History

Ingram ran for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2009, helping Alabama finish 14-0 and win its first national championship under Nick Saban. Along the way, he became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.

He capped that season by rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Texas in the BCS National Championship Game, earning MVP honors. Ingram finished his three seasons at Alabama with 3,261 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns before going on to a 12-year NFL career.