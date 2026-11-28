Alabama football landed an Iron Bowl recruiting win Saturday when 2027 defensive prospect James Branch flipped his commitment from Auburn to the Crimson Tide. Hayes Fawcett reported the decision on the same day the two rivals were set to meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Branch had been committed to Auburn since July. The St. Frances Academy standout from Baltimore took an official visit to Alabama for its Senior Day game against Chattanooga a week before making his decision.

What James Branch Brings to Alabama’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Branch has played safety and linebacker, and Alabama recruited him as a linebacker, according to Yea Alabama. That background gives the Crimson Tide a prospect with experience playing in space and closer to the line of scrimmage.

Branch is the second defensive prospect from Alabama’s Chattanooga visit weekend to switch his pledge to the Crimson Tide. Cornerback Jamel Griffin Jr. flipped from Syracuse after his official visit. With the early signing period opening Wednesday, Alabama has turned one home weekend into two additions to its 2027 defensive class.