The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide are preparing for a non-conference matchup this weekend against the Chattanooga Mocs in Tuscaloosa.

Because Alabama faces a non-conference opponent, the team does not have to submit an injury availability report like it would for a regular-season SEC game.

That means Alabama could keep quarterback Keelon Russell’s status under wraps until Saturday. He’s still dealing with an ankle injury that he played through against Vanderbilt.

Kalen DeBoer Gives Injury Update on Russell

Many expected Russell to miss the Vanderbilt game. Reports in the days and hours leading up to kickoff indicated that Austin Mack would start at quarterback.

However, Russell went through a pregame workout and felt good enough to play. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer ultimately decided to start him.

This week presents an obvious opportunity for Alabama to rest Russell before next week’s regular-season finale against Auburn. However, DeBoer’s latest comments haven’t offered much clarity about whether Russell will play against Chattanooga.

“He continues to improve,” DeBoer said during his weekly radio show, via Mike Rodak. “There was no setbacks or anything on Saturday. There’s still work to be done to continue to get him to 100%. He’s done a great job, just being a pro just like the rest of our guys do. Working in the training room every single day. Just will continue to be steady and take it day by day.”

Kalen DeBoer asked during his radio show by audience member named Cornbread about Keelon Russell’s ankle: “He continues to improve. There was no setbacks or anything on Saturday. There’s still work to be done to continue to get him to 100%. He’s done a great job, just being a pro just like the rest of our guys do. Working in the training room every single day. Just will continue to be steady and take it day by day.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 19, 2026

Russell’s 2026 Season With Alabama

In his first season as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Russell has continued to improve with each game.

Through 10 starts, Russell has completed 67.3% of his passes for 2,480 yards, 21 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He’s also rushed 82 times for 277 yards and five touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide currently sit in position to earn a College Football Playoff bid, although they still need some help. Alabama also remains in contention for the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide would need Georgia or Tennessee to lose one of their final two games while Alabama wins out.