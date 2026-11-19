On Friday night, Austin Mack was expected to start for Alabama against Vanderbilt. By Saturday afternoon, Keelon Russell was back under center, throwing three touchdown passes in a 21–6 win.

Now the Crimson Tide have a chance to get Mack some of the work he spent last week preparing for. No. 3 Alabama hosts Chattanooga on Saturday, its final game before the Iron Bowl. If the Tide build a comfortable lead, Kalen DeBoer should give Mack a series with the first-team offense while Alabama is still running its regular playbook.

Vanderbilt Week Showed How Quickly Alabama Could Need Austin Mack

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Mack was expected to start while Russell dealt with an ankle injury. Russell ultimately started, and DeBoer said after the game that the sophomore had practiced sparingly during the week before improving significantly in the final 24 to 48 hours.

Russell delivered once he got on the field. He found Marshall Pritchett for a touchdown just before halftime, then connected with Lotzeir Brooks twice in the third quarter. But as late as Friday night, Alabama had reason to prepare for the possibility that Mack would have to run the offense on the road in an SEC game.

If the Tide need Mack against Auburn, he could enter in the middle of a close game with the starters still on the field. A drive alongside those same players on Saturday would give him a chance to handle the protection calls, get a feel for the timing with Alabama’s top receivers, and work through whatever third-down situations come up.

What a Meaningful Series Against Chattanooga Would Look Like

Alabama has its own work to do with Russell. The Tide went nearly the entire first half without scoring at Vanderbilt, and finding an early rhythm matters heading into the Iron Bowl. If Russell starts and the offense settles in, DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb could send Mack out for the next full possession before rotating the rest of the starters.

Give him a chance to make a throw on an early down, adjust to pressure at the line, and keep the drive going if Chattanooga forces third down. Those are the snaps that could matter a week later. Handing off on the final possession of a blowout gives him little practice making those decisions.

Alabama held at No. 3 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings. With Auburn up next after Chattanooga, Saturday is the last chance to give Mack a live drive with the players he would likely have around him if Alabama needs him in the Iron Bowl. If the score gives DeBoer that opening, he should take it.