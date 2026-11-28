In a shocking turn of events on Friday night, star Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins has been added to the Iron Bowl availability report and is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Thompkins was absent from Thursday’s report, when Alabama listed only linebacker Caleb Woodson as probable. The new designation means Thompkins is still expected to play, but his status remains worth watching until the final report before kickoff.

Why Devan Thompkins Matters Against Auburn

Thompkins can impact a game in a multitude of ways. Whether he is clogging the middle of the defensive line by taking on double teams, or rushing from the edge as the Bandit in the Kane Wommack defense.

The USC transfer has been one of the more impactful offseason pickups for the Crimson Tide with 6.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on ABC.