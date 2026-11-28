LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 12: Devan Thompkins #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a defensive stop against Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on September 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In a shocking turn of events on Friday night, star Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins has been added to the Iron Bowl availability report and is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against Auburn.
Thompkins was absent from Thursday’s report, when Alabama listed only linebacker Caleb Woodson as probable. The new designation means Thompkins is still expected to play, but his status remains worth watching until the final report before kickoff.
Why Devan Thompkins Matters Against Auburn
Thompkins can impact a game in a multitude of ways. Whether he is clogging the middle of the defensive line by taking on double teams, or rushing from the edge as the Bandit in the Kane Wommack defense.
The USC transfer has been one of the more impactful offseason pickups for the Crimson Tide with 6.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa on ABC.
Stacey Blackwood Stacey Blackwood covers college football for Heavy.com with a primary focus on the Alabama Crimson Tide football. A veteran sports writer and podcaster, his work has appeared with the USA TODAY Sports Media Group through both Roll Tide Wire and Buffaloes Wire. In addition to his writing, Blackwood is the host of “Tide Talk Live” on the Bleav Network, where he has several years of experience providing in-depth coverage of Alabama football, including recruiting, roster analysis, game previews, and postgame breakdowns. More about Stacey Blackwood
Alabama Adds Key Defender to Iron Bowl Availability Report