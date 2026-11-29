Nobody gave Auburn much of a chance on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers came into the 91st Iron Bowl as 14.5-point underdogs against No. 6 Alabama, with the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes on the line.

Auburn wasn’t fazed.

Quarterback Byrum Brown ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score, and the Tigers turned three Alabama turnovers into 17 points in a 30-23 upset at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was Auburn’s first win in Tuscaloosa since Cam Newton’s famous comeback in 2010.

The upset struck a chord with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who called the game alongside Chris Fowler.

Kirk Herbstreit Celebrates Alex Golesh’s First Iron Bowl Win

After the game, Herbstreit took to social media to celebrate first-year Auburn head coach Alex Golesh.

“Nothing quite like winning a rivalry game!!” Herbstreit posted on X. “@CoachGolesh wins his first Iron Bowl as Auburn’s head coach and gives Auburn its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2010!! What a moment for him and the entire @AuburnFootball family! 🏈🐅”

It’s easy to see why Herbstreit was so fired up for Golesh.

Before the game, he told the “College GameDay” crew that Alabama needed to “understand that Auburn is coming in to ruin your lives.” He also said Golesh’s intensity during production meetings was “very refreshing.”

Golesh backed it up. Auburn jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Alabama rallied, and Conor Talty’s third field goal put the Tide ahead in the third quarter. Then Alex McPherson’s 31-yard field goal put Auburn back in front 24-23 with 13:02 to play.

A few minutes later, Brown rolled right and threw back across the field to tight end Arlis Boardingham for a 4-yard touchdown. That made it 30-23 and sealed the win.

Auburn finishes with an 8-4 record in Golesh’s first season — the most wins by an Auburn coach since 2019. It also gave Golesh road wins over both of the Tigers’ biggest rivals in his first season. Auburn beat then-No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in Athens back in October.

Herbstreit Was Accused of Alabama Bias During Iron Bowl

Herbstreit’s postgame message came after a rocky night with some viewers.

During the broadcast, several college football fans accused Herbstreit and Fowler of calling the game like a pair of Alabama fans.

“Is it me or was Kirk Herbstreit actively pulling for Bama?” one fan wrote.

“Could Kirk Herbstreit be more bias? Take the suit coat off and show us the bama jersey already,” another quipped.

“Kirk Herbstreit is on the mic TREMBLING over the thought of an Alabama loss,” a third fan added.

There was a lot riding on the result. Alabama had already missed the SEC Championship Game, and Kalshi’s odds showed its playoff chances falling from about 92% before kickoff to the mid-20s afterward.

Herbstreit, for his part, made it clear afterward who he was happy for.

“What a moment for him and the entire @AuburnFootball family!”