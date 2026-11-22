The Group of 6 College Football Playoff race got a lot more interesting late Saturday night when Boise State was stunned at the buzzer by San Diego State on the blue turf.

The Liberty Flames may have been asleep, but they were surely one of the most interested parties, and as the college football season gest closer to its conclusion, the CFP rankings are going to have a decision to make between Liberty and Boise State in their Tuesday rankings release — and maybe eventually in the final rankings that determine who makes it into the 12-team field.

A Group of 6 team is guaranteed one spot in the 12-team field.

A week ago, it looked like Boise State had it locked down. They were at No. 17, and no other Group of 6 team was ranked.

But the Broncos’ loss, and another Liberty win to move the Flames to 10-1, may have opened the door.

The Associated Press Top-25 poll doesn’t have an actual bearing on the CFP rankings, but it comes out first each week.

The Sunday release of the AP Top-25 this week would certainly create some drama if the College Football Playoff rankings of Liberty and Boise State look like this on Tuesday.

AP Poll: Liberty, Boise State

Sunday’s release of the AP Top-25 included both Liberty and Boise State.

They moved the Flames up one spot, and they now sit at No. 21.

Boise State dropped seven spots and is now No. 22.

While the AP Poll doesn’t determine the CFP, if it did, Liberty would get in ahead of Boise State with how things currently stand.

Liberty plays this weekend on Nov. 28 at Missouri State. Boise State doesn’t play again until a Pac-12 title game rematch with San Diego State.

Other Group of 6 Teams in Rankings

It’s worth keeping track of the other Group of 6 teams in the picture, too.

The AP Poll is informative of this even if it doesn’t end up influencing the College Football Playoff.

New Mexico received the most votes of any team that wasn’t ranked, essentially making them the No. 26 team in the country.

UTSA received the third-most votes (behind Nebraska).

Also receiving votes from the Group of 6: Louisiana Tech, North Dakota State, Toledo and Air Force.