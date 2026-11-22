Alabama’s 47-0 Senior Day win over Chattanooga gave Austin Mack a chance to show what he could do with a full workload. The quarterback threw four touchdown passes, and the Alabama PFF grades put him at the top of the Crimson Tide’s offense. Right tackle Michael Carroll was next, while edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre led the defense on just 12 snaps.

The Crimson Tide improved to 9-2 and outgained the Mocs 553-86 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama also rushed for 263 yards and held Chattanooga to five first downs. The individual grades show how much of that work came from the players up front.

Austin Mack Earns Alabama’s Top PFF Grade

Mack earned a 91.9 overall offensive grade across 55 snaps and a 90.9 passing grade. He completed 20 of 25 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, per Alabama’s official box score.

Mack threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Rico Scott in the final minute of the first half to make it 33-0. He added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Noah Rogers in the third quarter. Tight end Kaleb Edwards led Alabama with 63 receiving yards on three catches and earned a 75.9 overall offensive grade.

Michael Carroll Leads Four Alabama Linemen Above 80

Carroll posted an 87.4 overall grade on 55 snaps. His 89.1 run-blocking grade stood out, and he added an 85.2 in pass protection. Alabama finished the game without allowing a sack.

Four offensive linemen followed Mack in the overall rankings. Here’s how they graded out.

Player Snaps Overall Pass blocking Run blocking Michael Carroll 55 87.4 85.2 89.1 Ty Haywood 20 85.6 76.3 82.9 Jackson Lloyd 41 83.3 85.3 79.5 Nick Brooks 48 80.8 83.9 80.9

Haywood took 15 of his 20 snaps on run-blocking assignments. Lloyd and Brooks had more balanced workloads, and both cleared 83.0 in pass protection. Carroll paired the strongest run-blocking grade of the group with the most snaps, giving Alabama production in both phases from its starting right tackle.

Yhonzae Pierre Makes the Most of 12 Snaps

Pierre led Alabama’s defense with an 88.4 overall grade. PFF credited him with two pressures, including a sack, on six pass-rush snaps. Alabama’s official box score also credited him with two tackles for loss.

Nolan Wilson finished just behind Pierre at 87.4 overall. Wilson recorded a sack on his only pass-rush snap and played three defensive snaps in all. Linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr. earned a 77.3 overall grade over 22 snaps. His 82.0 run-defense grade was the highest shown for Alabama in the PFF grades.

Alabama held Chattanooga to 27 rushing yards and one third-down conversion in nine tries. As the Crimson Tide turn to the Iron Bowl, Carroll’s work in both blocking phases and Pierre’s ability to disrupt passing downs are two performances worth watching against Auburn.