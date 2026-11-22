The Michigan Wolverines earned a huge recruiting win when they landed Savion Hiter. He was viewed as the No. 1 running back in his class.

He enrolled in January and is now playing his true freshman fall with Michigan — and heading into the Wolverines’ game against Ohio State, Hiter is finding his stride.

It’s the kind of team-changing development that gives Michigan hope of beating the Buckeyes.

Hiter’s talent has never been in question, and in the last two weeks, he has found his stride.

Michigan Making Savion Hiter Decision

Michigan chose over the last couple of weeks to really lean into Hiter, and it’s working.

In the loss to Oregon, it didn’t matter on the scoreboard — but Hiter had 13 carries for 107 yards.

And then in Saturday’s upset over UCLA, it was all Hiter.

They gave Hiter 26 carries and he ran for 104 yards. It wasn’t a huge yard per carry total, but it’s clear that Michigan was fully committed to this being Hiter’s backfield.

It was always going to happen at some point, and it appears that now is that time.

The Wolverines have earned bowl eligibility, so Hiter has a couple games left.

First up is his first edition of The Game against Ohio State.

Savion Hiter vs. Ohio State

Ohio State’s offense isn’t great right now, but Michigan’s seems worse.

Both teams have good defenses, so they’ll have to look for subtle edges.

Hiter might be the edge that Michigan can find right now that didn’t exist earlier in the season.

Ohio State has had freshmen running backs impact this rivalry clash in the past. This time around, if Michigan is going to hang around, it’s likely in part because they find a way to move the chains with Hiter.

That’s easier said than done, but keep an eye on the true freshman RB for Michigan on Saturday in Columbus.