The Ohio State Buckeyes’ hopes of the College Football Playoff were fully deflated on Sunday.

They wanted to win their last two games to remain at three losses for the season, then get a bunch of help above them in the CFP rankings. It wasn’t impossible.

And then they lost to Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers beat Ohio State 31-28 on Saturday in Lincoln and stormed the field.

This wasn’t all about what Ohio State did poorly, because Nebraska also played well against a ranked Buckeyes roster.

Still, it reflects poorly on Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day, and he was blunt about it after the game.

Ryan Day Postgame Comments on Nebraska Loss

Day wasn’t shy about what he said after the loss. He admitted that “a lot of things” have to be changed going forward.

This was one full answer from Day where he was quite blunt, via the Nebraska official transcript:

“When you watch a game like this, you have a lot of things that have to change, and not going to jump anything right now because we have a game we got to play in another week, so like always, we have to evaluate what’s going on, and we’ll do that. But this game right here, when you see the third downs converted, especially in the first half, and then you see some of the plays that they made against us, it certainly cost us. The offense goes down, scores with just under four minutes to go, and got an opportunity to fight back in it all the way at the end, and hit us with a couple plays that we had seen throughout the game and weren’t able to get off the field. So that was extremely frustrating, and that ultimately cost us the game.”

There was some dialogue after the game about offense versus defense, but Day didn’t want anything to do with that conversation, either.

“I’ll just say again, when you lose a game, you lose the game as a team,” Day said. “It was not good enough as a group. For me to sit here and point out one group that came up short in this game would not be right because it took all of us to lose this game. I think we all recognize the things that we’ve come up short in this year, and so I’m just as frustrated as anybody.”

What’s Next?

Of course, the next game is the biggest one for Ohio State. They take on Michigan on Saturday in Columbus.

Ohio State can’t make the CFP, but they can win against their arch-nemesis. That still means a lot in Columbus.

Day may not make all the changes at once. But whatever Ohio State decides to shift had better work.