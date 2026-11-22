The top level of Division I football won’t have a 24-team playoff bracket until next season.
The lower level of D-I college football, though, has had a 24-team bracket for years, and the latest edition of that arrangement was unveiled on Sunday for the FCS — Football Championship Subdivision, the former Division I-AA.
It’s an exciting time for 24 FCS teams that have been chosen to the bracket. Their regular season ends a week earlier than the FBS level, and they’ll begin the quest for the FCS national championship game in Nashville.
Montana State is the defending national champion and is the No. 1 seed this year after beating Montana in their rivalry game on Saturday.
Up and down the bracket, there are notable storylines, and it’ll be a fun tournament to watch.
What Teams Made FCS Playoff Bracket?
These 24 teams made the FCS playoffs:
- Montana State
- Tarleton State
- South Dakota State
- Lamar
- Stephen F. Austin
- Youngstown State
- South Dakota
- Mercer
- North Dakota
- Northern Arizona
- Tennessee Tech
- Lehigh
- Illinois State
- Weber State
- Montana
- Monmouth
- Harvard
- Idaho State
- Albany
- Austin Peay
- Western Illinois
- Dayton
- Incarnate Word
- Long Island University
FCS 1st-Round Byes
The top-eight seeds get first-round byes. Those are:
- Montana State
- Tarleton State
- South Dakota State
- Lamar
- Stephen F. Austin
- Youngstown State
- South Dakota
- Mercer
FCS Playoff Bracket 1st-Round Matchups
There are eight games in the first round that then feed into the eight bye teams to set up a 16-team bracket after the first round is played.
Those eight first-round games feature one seeded team and one unseeded team.
Those eight first-round games are:
- Harvard vs. 16 Monmouth
- Idaho State vs. 9 North Dakota
- Albany vs. 12 Lehigh
- Austin Peay vs. 13 Illinois State
- Incarnate Word vs. 15 Montana
- LIU vs. 10 Northern Arizona
- Dayton vs. 11 Tennessee Tech
- Western Illinois vs. 14 Weber State
The seeded teams play at home in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
FCS Playoff Bracket Revealed With Seeds, Byes