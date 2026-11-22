The top level of Division I football won’t have a 24-team playoff bracket until next season.

The lower level of D-I college football, though, has had a 24-team bracket for years, and the latest edition of that arrangement was unveiled on Sunday for the FCS — Football Championship Subdivision, the former Division I-AA.

It’s an exciting time for 24 FCS teams that have been chosen to the bracket. Their regular season ends a week earlier than the FBS level, and they’ll begin the quest for the FCS national championship game in Nashville.

Montana State is the defending national champion and is the No. 1 seed this year after beating Montana in their rivalry game on Saturday.

Up and down the bracket, there are notable storylines, and it’ll be a fun tournament to watch.

What Teams Made FCS Playoff Bracket?

These 24 teams made the FCS playoffs:

Montana State

Tarleton State

South Dakota State

Lamar

Stephen F. Austin

Youngstown State

South Dakota

Mercer

North Dakota

Northern Arizona

Tennessee Tech

Lehigh

Illinois State

Weber State

Montana

Monmouth

Harvard

Idaho State

Albany

Austin Peay

Western Illinois

Dayton

Incarnate Word

Long Island University

FCS 1st-Round Byes

The top-eight seeds get first-round byes. Those are:

Montana State Tarleton State South Dakota State Lamar Stephen F. Austin Youngstown State South Dakota Mercer

FCS Playoff Bracket 1st-Round Matchups

There are eight games in the first round that then feed into the eight bye teams to set up a 16-team bracket after the first round is played.

Those eight first-round games feature one seeded team and one unseeded team.

Those eight first-round games are:

Harvard vs. 16 Monmouth

Idaho State vs. 9 North Dakota

Albany vs. 12 Lehigh

Austin Peay vs. 13 Illinois State

Incarnate Word vs. 15 Montana

LIU vs. 10 Northern Arizona

Dayton vs. 11 Tennessee Tech

Western Illinois vs. 14 Weber State

The seeded teams play at home in the first round of the FCS playoffs.