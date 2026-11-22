From the Sherrone Moore saga to the start of Kyle Whittingham’s tenure, it has been a bizarre stretch for the Michigan football program. The latest college football rumors feature a classic case of good news, bad news for the Wolverines.

Michigan upsetting UCLA, a top-five program in the College Football Playoff rankings, is the good news. Yet, the circumstances are clearly awkward in Ann Arbor.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on “College GameDay” that the expectation is that Michigan will ultimately fire Whittingham. The college football insider added that UCLA head coach Bob Chesney is expected to be a top candidate at Michigan.

Hours later, Michigan fans were rushing the field after defeating UCLA as Whittingham quite literally blew out a birthday candle on national television. Whittingham is less than one year removed from signing a five-year, $41 million contract with Michigan, per Detroit Free Press.

Here’s what you need to know about Whittingham’s turbulent future at Michigan.

College Football Rumors: The ‘Expectation’ Is That Michigan Will Fire Kyle Whittingham, Says Insider

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It is worth noting that Thamel also reported that Michigan has not made a final decision. Yet, Michigan hiring new athletic director Trev Alberts during the college football season appears to be a sign in the wrong direction for Whittingham.

“Absolutely, Kyle Whittingham has the hottest seat in college football right now,” Thamel explained in a Nov. 21 edition of “College GameDay.” “What’s instructive about Michigan’s intentions… is that they expedited their athletic director hire.

“Trev Alberts signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) to be Michigan’s next AD. They have not announced this yet, but that he was put in place to potentially run a (coaching) search,” Thamel continued.

“I was told by sources yesterday that it’s not a certainty Michigan fires Kyle Whittingham, but that’s the expectation right now. It would cost them $25 million in buyout money if they do make that decision. So, Trev Alberts could enter the job at Michigan and immediately have to run a coaching search.”

Will Michigan Fire Kyle Whittingham If Wolverines Upset Ohio State?

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As “The Game” approaches, the news makes for an interesting environment for the Ohio State-Michigan game. Ohio State is not exactly in top form either with quarterback Julian Sayin sidelined.

Would Michigan really fire Whittingham if the team upsets Ohio State? Whittingham would then have closed the season with two marquee wins and none bigger than a victory over the program’s rival.

It is worth noting that Michigan is a massive 11.5-point road underdog against Ohio State, per FanDuel. Yet, we have seen wild things happen in recent history during the annual Michigan-Ohio State game.

Michigan Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Has a $25 Million Buyout If Fired

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Let’s assume things go as planned and Ohio State pulls out a win over Michigan. Is Michigan’s win over UCLA enough for Whittingham to save his job?

Michigan fans rushing the field after an overtime victory over UCLA shows how far the program has fallen just years removed from winning the national championship. An overtime win over a UCLA team down to their third-string quarterback does not appear substantial enough for Michigan to change course if indeed Whittingham is trending towards being fired.

If so, Michigan would be on the hook for a $25 million buyout, per Thamel. There is no scenario where Michigan fans are rooting for Ohio State against their beloved Wolverines.

Yet, the Michigan faithful may want to tread lightly as a win over Ohio State could mean another season with Whittingham as head coach.