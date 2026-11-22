Louisville and Lincoln Kienholz picked up an emphatic victory on Saturday over Pittsburgh.

Kienholz threw five touchdowns, and the Cardinals won 42-10. It was a fun day to be Louisville.

That is, until the postgame press conference when Kienholz was asked about his future.

In modern college football, players — especially quarterbacks — get asked about what they’re doing next as if they’re a free agent. They sort of are.

Kienholz had just arrived at Louisville this season after transferring from Ohio State, so he’s not a stranger to the transfer portal.

With one week remaining in the regular season, Kienholz was asked the tough question on Saturday.

The way he handled it has some Louisville fans worried.

Lincoln Kienholz Quote on Future

This is what Kienholz said when he was asked about his potential plans for next year:

“I’d say right now I’m still focused on the season. I have a great team. I have two of my agents who are actually here tonight. I’m kind of out of it. It’s more of just those guys just focused on those things so I can focus on football.”

On the one hand, that’s a fair answer. Kienholz doesn’t owe anyone a deeper explanation than that right now.

On the other hand, it does sound like a guy who isn’t exactly committing himself to Louisville’s 2027 roster.

It’d be tough for Louisville to lose Kienholz, but if he chooses to leave, he’d have plenty of interested teams chasing after him in the portal.

Lincoln Kienholz Stats

Kienholz is having an impressive dual-threat season for the Cardinals.

With a week remaining in the regular season, he has completed 67.5% of his passes for 2,739 yards with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Kienholz has also run 108 times for 392 yards and 11 TDs — including an 82-yard score.

After being mostly a gadget rushing player last season at Ohio State, Kienholz came to Louisville to prove he can be a full-time quarterback. He sure has proved it.

Now, his future is an open question.