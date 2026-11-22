The No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers suffered a dramatic upset on Saturday against the Washington Huskies.

In a game that went to double overtime, Washington escaped with a thrilling 27-24 victory to hand the Hoosiers their second loss of the college football season.

After the game, Cignetti praised Washington and made it clear that the Huskies simply made more plays than Indiana.

“Congrats to Washington, they made more plays than we did,” Cignetti said. “That’s football, man. Tough one to swallow.”

What Cignetti Told Indiana Athletic Director

Following the loss, Cignetti could be seen walking off the field alongside Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson.

Footage from the moment appeared to catch Cignetti telling Dolson that Indiana had “too many missed opportunities” and “too many injuries,” according to Brooks White.

Curt Cignetti walks off the field after the loss with AD Scott Dolson. I’m no lip reader but it looks like Cignetti says, “Too many missed opportunities, too many injuries.” https://t.co/mbE6xZlBBW — Brooks White (@BrooksWhite14) November 22, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

The video quickly surfaced across social media and went viral, garnering well over 500,000 views in less than 16 hours. Fans also began reacting to Cignetti’s comments.

“That can’t be excuses from the guy that preached ‘WE DONT MAKE EXCUSES right???” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Please tell me he’s not blaming this loss on injuries. Too many runs up the middle. Too many players making personal fouls with late hits.”

Another person wrote, “This is the same guy who pounds his chest about how they don’t make excuses, right?”

“Too many injuries? Everyone deals with injuries at this point,” one more fan commented.

Looking at Indiana

The Hoosiers will need some help to reach the Big Ten Championship Game. However, if they defeat Purdue next week and finish the regular season 10-2, they likely still have a good chance to earn a College Football Playoff bid.

It’ll be interesting to see where the playoff committee ranks Indiana after this loss when it releases the updated rankings on Tuesday night.