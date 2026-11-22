Alabama flipped in-state defensive back Jamel Griffin Jr. from Syracuse on Sunday, adding the Opelika standout to its 2027 recruiting class. Griffin had been committed to the Orange since June and announced his decision after an official visit to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide’s game against Chattanooga.

Griffin grew up rooting for Alabama just a few miles from Auburn. That connection made the Crimson Tide’s offer earlier this month a big moment for him. But on his official visit, he wanted to get into the football details. Specifically, he wanted to see where he would fit in Kane Wommack’s defense.

“’Bama is just part of me, honestly,” Griffin told Andrew Bone of Yea Alabama. “It was surreal just getting the offer. I grew up watching them for so long.”

Jamel Griffin Jr. Reveals Where He Could Play at Alabama

Griffin had already been to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s home games against South Carolina and Texas A&M. The official visit gave him more time with the coaching staff, including Wommack and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist, his primary contacts during the recruitment.

The staff discussed three possible spots for Griffin in the secondary. Alabama could look at him at nickel, outside cornerback or free safety, depending on where it needs him.

“Maybe nickel, maybe corner, maybe free safety,” Griffin told Yea Alabama.

That gives Alabama several ways to evaluate Griffin once he arrives. Nickel would give the staff a look at him covering slot receivers. Corner would let them see how he handles perimeter matchups, while free safety would let him show how he reads plays from deeper in the secondary. For a recruit who went into the weekend looking for specifics about his role, those conversations gave him a clearer idea of what he could work toward.

Kalen DeBoer Gets a Commitment From Close to Auburn

Griffin also spent time with head coach Kalen DeBoer during the visit. He told Bone that DeBoer smiled when he said he was ready to commit. The decision capped a quick recruitment for Alabama, which turned an offer earlier in the month into a pledge from a prospect who had spent several months committed to Syracuse.

The timing gives the flip an extra local angle. With the Iron Bowl up next, Alabama added a prospect who grew up near Auburn and played his high school football at nearby Opelika.

Griffin’s high school season ended Friday with a playoff loss to Thompson. According to Bone, Griffin has the option to enroll at Alabama in January and plans to major in business. Enrolling early would give him a chance to start learning Wommack’s defense ahead of spring practice.