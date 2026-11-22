Sunday should’ve been a brilliant day for the Montana State Bobcats. They were named the No. 1 overall seed in the FCS Playoffs bracket.

But they also learned heartbreaking injury news about their beloved wide receiver, Taco Dowler, who had an announcement of his own on Sunday.

Montana State will have to try and defend its national championship without Dowler, who was a hero of last year’s title game.

Taco Dowler Injury Announcement

Dowler announced Sunday that his football career is over.

The effects of concussions have ended his time on the gridiron.

I’m so glad I got this yesterday. What you see in this photo is FCS greatness with P4 ability. @DowlerTaco could’ve cashed in and didn’t. Davis will be in the same boat. And now Taco chooses livelihood over risk of further injury. His legacy is already cemented @SkylineSportsMT https://t.co/8qNI38XZwP pic.twitter.com/Be8ZAoDEJm — Blake Hempstead (@blakeahssports) November 22, 2026

Dowler shared a statement to deliver this news, including this:

“After dealing with the ongoing effects of multiple concussions and undergoing extensive medical evaluations, I’ve been told that I can no longer safely continue playing football. My football career has come to an end. “I never imagined writing those words this soon. I spent my entire life dreaming of playing football as long as possible, and I truly believed I had more football left in me. This isn’t how I pictured my story ending.”

It brings an end to one of the best careers in Bobcats history.

Taco Dowler Stats

Dowler finishes his career as the third-leading reception-grabber in Montana State history.

He had 154 catches for 1,873 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He also set the record for punt return yards in the Big Sky Conference with 1,579 career punt return yards — including four for touchdowns.

Dowler caught 77 passes for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

He hauled in an 87-yard touchdown on third-and-20 in the national semifinal against Montana. Dowler then ran for a touchdown to go up 28-14 in the national title game, and he caught a fourth-down touchdown in overtime that tied the game before the winning extra point.

“I experienced moments in this game that most kids only dream about. But when I look back, it’s not the touchdowns, records, or championships that mean the most,” Dowler said in his statement. “It’s Dane Steel celebrating with me after that final catch in Nashville. It’s Adam Jones chasing me into the end zone against the Griz. It’s finding my twin brother, Caden, after winning the National Championship and crying together, knowing our childhood dreams had come true. It’s hugging my wife and family after games and celebrating with Bobcat Nation. And it’s knowing that somewhere along the way, I made a difference in the lives of kids across Montana.”

McLean Dowler, who reacted as a youngster to a Taco Bell sign, will always be a Montana State legend.