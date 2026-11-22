The TCU Horned Frogs have moved on from Sonny Dykes.

On3 Sports reported on Sunday that Dykes is being fired from his role as head football coach at Texas Christian University.

Dykes was nearing the end of his fifth season with TCU, but he won’t get to finish it.

Why TCU Fired Sonny Dykes

TCU fired Dykes because they haven’t come close to reaching the heights of his first season.

The firing comes after a loss to No. 2 Utah on Saturday night. TCU is now 5-6 this season, including 3-5 in the Big 12.

On3 Sports shared these details:

Dykes led TCU to unprecedented heights in 2022, his first season in Fort Worth. With quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs went undefeated in the regular season to earn a berth in the Big 12 championship game. Despite a loss to Kansas State in the title game, TCU’s resume was enough for a CFP appearance in the four-team bracket. TCU upset No. 2 seed Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl for the program’s first national championship berth in school history. No. 1 seed Georgia cruised to a 65-7 win over TCU in the national title game.

Dykes went 5-7 the year after reaching the national title game.

TCU then went 9-4 each of the past two years before regressing again this year.

On3 Sports also shared this detail:

TCU opened the 2026 season in Dublin with a loss to North Carolina. TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma was also hospitalized in August for three days with injuries including a brain bleed and a concussion after teammate Jacob Fields punched and kicked him in the head, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ezukanma was sitting in the team’s locker room on Aug. 13 and looking at his phone when Fields walked up and hit Ezukanma in the forehead with his closed fist, causing him to fall to the floor, a witness told police. Fields then kicked Ezukanma in the head, the witness said.

Dykes has a 107-81 career record as a head coach with Louisiana Tech, Cal, SMU and TCU.

Sonny Dykes Buyout Details

Dykes doesn’t have as publicly known a buyout as many other college head coaches, because TCU isn’t a public university.

Public records are available for public universities, but not for a private institution like TCU.

There has been a cited figure of $13.1 million, although it’s not clear whether that’s accurate.

Dykes signed a multi-year extension in April, and it was known via USA Today that he previously earned about $7 million annually. TCU didn’t actually announce the length of the extension, though, so there are still unknowns here.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Sunday it could cost around $20 million:

Per sources, TCU will owe Sonny Dykes more than $20 million after extending him in the spring. https://t.co/CjUDad9oyQ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 22, 2026

Regardless of what it cost TCU, the Horned Frogs decided they couldn’t keep Dykes any longer.