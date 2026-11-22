Most college football fans were asleep when the game-winning field goal went through.

But at about 1:10 a.m. ET, San Diego State drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun Boise State, 22-20. With that make came a potentially drastic shakeup to the College Football Playoff picture for Group of 6 teams.

One Group of 6 team gets into this year’s 12-team field automatically, and it was shaping up to be the Broncos.

All of a sudden, that’s not so certain.

Fans of Liberty, New Mexico and UTSA are all watching closely.

Boise State CFP Picture

The reality is that Boise State, even with the loss, may remain in the driver’s seat for that spot, but with a lot less margin for error.

The Broncos were ranked No. 17 this week by the CFP committee, and no other Group of 6 team was ranked in the top-25 at all.

That would suggest the committee viewed the gap as pretty wide. Before this, Boise State’s only loss was to Oregon.

Boise State will be watching closely to see where it slots this week. The Broncos have just one game left, the Pac-12 title game.

If Boise State had won out, there would’ve been no question here. But with the surprise loss, the door has been opened up to the rest of the Group of 6.

Group of 6 Playoff Picture: Liberty, New Mexico, UTSA

If New Mexico hadn’t recently been upset by UNLV, the Lobos might have a chance to leapfrog Boise State right now.

As is, these teams will all get a bit closer together.

Liberty looks the best in a quick look on paper. They’re 10-1 with a 7-0 conference record and still a conference title game to play, but the Flames have also played a brutally poor schedule. That won’t do them any favors.

New Mexico is still in the picture after a key win over Wyoming on Friday night.

The American Conference leader, UTSA (Texas-San Antonio), is now 9-2 after Saturday and still alive here, too.

These other Group of 6 teams would likely have their best chance if Boise State loses in their conference championship game in a couple of weeks.

All these other contenders can do is close with wins and then hope.

We’ll get a great hint on Tuesday night, though, when the CFP committee releases another rankings. Will Boise State still be in the top-25? Will a different Group of 6 team be there?

There’s a lot still to be decided, and San Diego State’s stunning upset certainly left this door quite a bit more open.