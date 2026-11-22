Most of Alabama’s game against Chattanooga on Saturday was just a matter of punching in at the time clock and taking care of business before the Iron Bowl next week.

Jett Thomalla, though, had a different task. A legendary high school quarterback from Nebraska, Thomalla had flipped late in his recruiting cycle to the Crimson Tide, but he hadn’t yet played for Alabama in a regular season game.

This was Thomalla’s chance.

Keelon Russell sat out the game. Austin Mack played most of the way.

But late in the game, Thomalla got a chance to come in.

And in the modern world of college football, this was crucial exposure for Thomalla. He showed both Alabama, and the rest of the country, what he was capable of in a brief stint.

Does that make him transfer-worthy? Or maybe more likely, does it make him backup-worthy if Mack chooses to transfer?

Thomalla, with his play, made a positive statement.

Jett Thomalla Stats

Thomalla finished 3-for-5 passes for 36 yards and a touchdown.

He also ran twice for 13 yards.

Everything Thomalla did was a first for him at Alabama.

It is time. Freshman Jett Thomalla, the No. 4 ranked quarterback in the 2026 class, will see his first game action in an Alabama uniform. Thomalla was the Gatorade & MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year. He is the state’s all-time leader in passing yards. — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) November 21, 2026

Sat down with Jett Thomalla well over a year ago after he flipped to Alabama. This kid said he wanted Bama bc he felt like the QBs there would force him to be a better player. Getting to see Jett out there today, looking VERY comfortable and confident, was an absolute treat. The future is very bright for this young man. — Waaaay Offsides Cotton (@AlafrigginBama) November 22, 2026

That included his first completion, an 11-yarder.

It also included his first touchdown pass, a nice dump-off to the running back Kevin Riley that he ran in for the score.

Jett Thomalla Future

Thomalla would’ve realized in coming to Alabama that he may end up behind Russell for a couple seasons.

Given that he stayed to this point, it seems likely he’ll remain for another year, potentially as the QB2 if Mack leaves.

That would set up the talented Thomalla to start in 2028. If that’s what happens, it could end up being a great passing-of-the-torch from Russell to Thomalla.

Saturday’s game doesn’t prove much, but it shows Alabama still has Thomalla in its plans. The hope for Crimson Tide fans is that Thomalla will continue to have Tuscaloosa in his own plans.