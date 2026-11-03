Clemson Suffers Brutal Injury Blows Following FSU Win

Clemson finally found its stride against Florida State, but the victory came at a steep physical cost. As the Tigers prepare for a pivotal road trip to Syracuse, head coach Dabo Swinney is facing a depleted depth chart at the worst possible time.

Speaking on his weekly “Tiger Hour” radio show Monday night, Swinney detailed a wave of injuries that will sideline multiple key contributors down the stretch of the regular season. The absences will force true freshmen and former walk-ons into the starting lineup as Clemson attempts to make a late surge for the ACC Championship.

Trench Troubles

The most significant blows struck the offensive line. Guard Elyjah Thurmon will miss a substantial chunk of time after suffering a neck injury that required transport to Florida State University Hospital. Meanwhile, starting center Harris Sewell needs minor surgery and is “going to be out for a few weeks,” though the staff hopes he can return later this month.

Sewell’s absence thrusts true freshman Grant Wise into the starting center role against the Orange. Despite it being his first career start, Swinney expressed full confidence in the young lineman to anchor the offense.

“He’s played in big games,” Swinney said. “He’s played on the road. He’s not a freshman anymore.”

Backfield and Defensive Shuffle

The offensive shuffling extends to the backfield, where starting running back Gideon Davidson is expected to miss Saturday’s matchup. Jarvis Green will make his first collegiate start in Davidson’s place, with SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr. and Jay Haynes slated to share backup duties.

Defensively, the Tigers lose rotation piece Kobe McCloud, who is set to miss a couple of weeks following an injury against the Seminoles. With McCloud sidelined alongside senior Jeremiah Alexander at the second linebacker spot, former walk-on Fletcher Cothran is in line for increased snaps moving forward.

The battered Tigers will look to harness their momentum from Halloween night in Tallahassee when they travel to upstate New York. Kickoff against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome is set for noon on ESPN2.