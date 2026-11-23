Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opened his Sunday teleconference following Friday night’s victory over Duke by celebrating a personal coaching milestone and praising his depleted roster’s resilience before shifting focus to a short Thanksgiving week ahead of Saturday’s rivalry matchup against South Carolina.

“Well, just again, recap from the other night. First of all, injury-wise, we came through it pretty good. So that was a positive,” Swinney said. “And so hopefully everybody that played in the game will be able to keep going and finish this thing up strong. Again, nothing coming out of the game that was too worrisome. And then hopefully we’ll get a couple guys back as well.”

The victory also marked a landmark achievement in Swinney’s career, though he did not realize it until after the final whistle.

“But man, just an awesome night. I didn’t know this until after the game, but Ross Taylor told me it was as an assistant coach at Alabama and here, and then as a head coach, that was actually my 300th win as a college coach,” Swinney said. “And that’s a lot of wins, but I can tell you, Friday night was as special a win as I’ve had. Just so proud of the fight of our staff and our team. I mean, it was just an absolutely special night. And that’s one I for sure will never forget. And just thankful for our guys and how they competed. And again, the staff, just the will to win that everybody had.”

After arriving home early Saturday morning, Clemson quickly turned the page toward its annual showdown with the Gamecocks.

“So great team win. And thankful we had a little bit more time, got home late. It was about 4:30 in the morning or so,” Swinney said. “So it’s good to kind of have a day to recover. And then back at it, we got a short week this week with Thanksgiving Thursday. So earlier start today to move on to South Carolina. Which obviously we all know that’s a big one. That’s a goal of its own for us. So gotta have a great week of preparation. They’re a really good football team. And look forward to the preparation and the opportunity this week. Any questions?”

Defensive Dominance, Rushing Execution and Missed Opportunities Against Duke

Swinney credited Clemson’s defensive effort as its sharpest of the season after holding an offense averaging more than 33 points and over 400 yards per game to 10 points and 247 total yards.

“And we were down a lot of guys and we found a way. And that was our goal, just to find a way. I thought we executed our kind of game plan that we were gonna have to play with to win the game,” Swinney said. “I thought we did a great job of that. Defensively, I think it was our best game of the year. And certainly what we can be when they’re all together playing to the standard. But those guys just had an incredible will to win, great focus. Shut them out in the first half, and they only had 80 yards in the first half. And again, this is a team, they were averaging 33 points a game, held them to 10. They were averaging well over 400 yards a game, held them to 247. And obviously very concerned about their run game coming in. And they had 98 yards rushing, and one of those was the 55-yarder or so.”

Even with four dropped interceptions and a handful of penalties, Swinney highlighted how thoroughly Clemson controlled the line of scrimmage and special teams.

“We just did a great job, I think. There were 63 total plays, and 38 of them were either zero yards or negative yards. And so I’m just proud of how the defense competed,” Swinney said. “I mean, just I think there was only eight snaps across the 50. So a lot of good things in the game. And just dominated the time of possession. Did a great job on third and fourth down, and just won the line of scrimmage. And we knew that was gonna be the key. And probably the biggest disappointment was the, I mean, we literally dropped four interceptions. And so I feel like we could have really kind of gotten more of a stranglehold on the game, finished a couple of those plays. And had a couple penalties as well, but just overall, tremendous performance. Special teams, same thing. Our kickoff coverage was outstanding. Field goal, man, it’s been great all year. Punt team was excellent, creating field position. We blocked a punt, and just a lot of good things in special teams.”

Offensively, Clemson leaned on an 81-play, 220-yard rushing attack that generated 21 first downs while allowing zero sacks, though fumbles in the score zone kept points off the board.

“And then offensively, we executed the game plan and the style of play. And just, they fought their tails off,” Swinney said. “And same thing I just said about the defense. I mean, we dropped a bunch of interceptions. And I would say that we had some missed points opportunities on offense. A couple of drops, and just miscues at the fumble down in the score zone. And then we had the fumble on the exchange there with Trent. Kind of got us out of the score zone with a big negative play. So there was more opportunity there. But man, they just did an awesome job. Time of possession, 10 of 20 on third and fourth down. We kept the ball away from, we had 81 plays, and 220 yards rushing. So they just showed up with a mindset and just did an awesome job. Jarvis was 5.2 a carry, Denson 4.4, Gideon, good to get him back. He was four yards a carry, and then Trent did a great job, very opportunistic. He managed it well, he was eight and a half a carry. We had 21 first downs to their 11. I think that was a huge difference in the game, obviously. And we didn’t have any sacks. A couple of big plays by T.J. and Gordo. I thought that was a huge part of the game. I thought our receivers responded, had a couple of drops. But man, they responded with some big plays. And we had a lot of good blocks in the run game. You don’t rush for 220 yards without some good contributions there. So there were a lot of good things. Just still feel like we left a little bit out of there. Had some penalties that we’ve got to clean up and get better from that. But overall, just a tremendous, tremendous team win.”

Swinney singled out multiple players on both sides of the ball for stepping into larger roles and battling through physical adversity, including Harris Sewell returning less than two weeks after surgery.

“And just proud of the guys for finding a way to get it done. I thought we had some unbelievable individual performances. Man, Branden Strozier and Marcell Gipson on defense,” Swinney said. “Those two guys stepping in and starting roles. Really proud of them. And then obviously Trent and Denson on offense. And I just can’t say enough about Jarvis Green and Harris Sewell. I mean, their perseverance and resilience. Harris is less than two weeks from surgery. And then Jarvis, I mean, just, he can’t go every series. But when he goes, I mean, it’s just amazing how much it means to those kids. And how they competed and made a difference for our guys.”

Asked later what stood out on film from the ground game and defensive stops, Swinney pointed to the offensive line’s physicality, the returns of Elyjah and Harris Sewell, and the defense’s discipline.

“Just their will to win. I mean, it was just, they came together, and that was just we knew we were going to have the style of play and how we were going to have to play,” Swinney said. “And we didn’t need to be perfect, but we were going to have to be really good around Trent and try to not put it all on him. And so we were going to have to be patient. And I just think the guys, getting Elyjah back was a good shot in the arm. And then I can’t express enough what it, to have Harris Sewell back. Harris Sewell is a really good player. And getting him back and his presence and his leadership in there and his communication was huge for us. So they did a heck of a job. Really proud of them. And they played physical. And then Jarvis, I think the combination of our backs and certainly Denson, we were able to keep them off balance enough to keep the chains moving. And we had some big conversions on third and fourth down to keep the ball away. So that was a part of our plan, too. I knew I was going to have to be aggressive and try to convert some of those. And because, again, and then defensively, we had to get some stops. We got, I think, four three-and-outs. They only had 11 first downs. And, I mean, it’s all about 20. And they just really took it upon themselves. All 11 guys really locked in on doing their job and understanding that that kid could break at any play. And so we just did a really good job. And the quarterback, we affected him, obviously, with a bunch of PBUs. And so it was just a good team game plan all along, great mindset. But those guys up front did a really good job for us.”

Heartbreaking Updates on Christopher Vizzina and Champ Lead Injury Report

During the question-and-answer session, Swinney initially experienced audio trouble on a question regarding quarterback availability before delivering a sobering update on Christopher Vizzina.

“I’m sorry, can you repeat that last part again? You cut out, Nick,” Swinney said. Once the question was clarified to focus on Christopher Vizzina, Swinney confirmed the quarterback will not return to action this season as he recovers from a severe concussion.

“No, no, no, he’s nowhere near being back. He’s, I don’t think people realize how severe that was,” Swinney said. “He definitely will not be back. And I hate that. And it’s just, again, my heart breaks for him. I mean, he was healthy for one game and two series of the second game. And outside of that, he’s between the broken arm, the ankle, and now the concussion, it’s been a tough year. But man, he’ll, one thing, he couldn’t really even really be around last week with the symptoms he was dealing with. But hopefully, he’ll be able to be back and be in meetings and stuff this week. And finish up with these guys.”

Swinney also ruled Champ out for the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery while offering updates on several other injured players ahead of Monday’s practice:

Elliot: “Yeah, he’s just dealing with a little bit of an upper-body injury, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to return.”

Champ: “Yeah, Champ’s going to be done for the year. He’s opted to go ahead and have surgery on his shoulder that he’s got to have. He’s going to have to have surgery on his shoulder, so he’s going ahead and doing that. And then who else are you asking about?”

Jeremiah Alexander, Tyler Brown and Easton Ware: “Yeah, expect Jeremiah to be back, and we’re very hopeful that we’ll get Tyler Brown back as well, and not sure on Easton.”

T.J. Moore: “Yeah, he seemed pretty good after the game, but we’ll see where we are as the week goes. But he seemed good after the game, but again, we don’t practice until tomorrow. We’re a Monday practice, so we’ll find out who can go tomorrow night as far as where they are, coming out of this game.”

Home Struggles, Chris’s Package and Shutting Down Outside Noise

Pressed on why Clemson has thrived on the road in conference play while posting just one Power Four home win this season, Swinney refused to attribute the disparity to venue.

“Yeah, well, first of all, I give credit to the teams that have come in here and beat us. And then we just haven’t done what we’ve got to do to win the game,” Swinney said. “And so we’ve got to just find a way and same things win football games, whether you’re playing in front of a bunch of people or nobody or at home or on the road, and we’ve got to focus on doing what those things are that win.”

Swinney also declined to reveal whether Clemson will expand the limited package utilized with Chris on Friday night.

“Yeah, I’ll just leave that where it is. I mean, I’m not gonna get into what we might or might not do game plan-wise. But I’m just really proud of him,” Swinney said. “I mean, he did a tremendous job and definitely made a huge difference in the game.”

When asked whether he had heard from anyone inside the program he believed had quit following his postgame remarks on Friday night, Swinney immediately shut down the topic.

“Yeah, Phil, I’m just focused on getting ready for the game this weekend. That’s it,” Swinney said. “That’s all. I’m on to the Gamecocks. That’s all I’m worried about, trying to get a first down and see if we can make a punt.”

Scouting South Carolina and Quarterback LaNorris Sellers

Turning his full attention to South Carolina, Swinney praised quarterback LaNorris Sellers as a rare physical and mental talent.

“Everything. I mean, everything is his mind, his body, his speed, his arm, his heart, his leadership. I just got a lot of respect for that kid. Great football player, I think he’s a great person and a great leader,” Swinney said. “I mean, he’s just done a great job. He’s a tough out, but he’s big and strong and fast. You don’t see many people like him that can also throw the ball 70 yards down the field.”

Although early in his film preparation, Swinney noted how competitive South Carolina has been throughout its schedule, including last-play finishes against Mississippi State and Kentucky and moving the ball against Arkansas.

“I mean, again, I’m like into game two, so I’m just kind of getting going with them here. But from a totality standpoint, I mean, it’s a really good team,” Swinney said. “I mean, this is a very, very good football team. They’ve had a couple of close games, obviously. I mean, shoot, the Mississippi State game was down to the last play. The Kentucky game was down to the last play. I mean, they’ve been in every game. I mean, even last night. I mean, shoot, the game just kind of got away a little bit in the second half. And even Arkansas, I mean, they moved the ball up and down the field in Arkansas and just turned it over. So, I mean, I just think it’s a really good football team. They’ve got a lot of good players. And so we’ll have to play a tremendous game.”

Finally, reflecting on how Tom Allen’s defensive game plan helped contain LaNorris Sellers a season ago—highlighted by a key play from Woodaz and winning the turnover margin—Swinney emphasized that South Carolina presents a vastly upgraded challenge this year.

“Yeah, I mean, we made some of the plays we didn’t make the year before. We did a better job of tackling. I remember one play in particular, Woodaz, that we didn’t make the year before that we made,” Swinney said. “It was a huge, huge play in that game, and I thought we just played really good complementary football in that game last year. We won the turnover margin. That’s always a big part of this game. It’s a huge part of this game, always is. And so we won the turnover margin, and we were able to keep him somewhat contained, which is easier said than done, and I was just really proud of obviously that game. But that’s last year, and we got a whole new challenge this year. Their offense is different. Their style of play is different. I think they’re a much better offense than they were last year.”