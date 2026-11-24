Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reflected candidly on the 2008 rivalry victory that launched his tenure, revealing details about his initial contract and describing the spiritual emotions of being carried off the field while explaining how his faith keeps him grounded through adversity.

Why the 2008 Rivalry Win Ranks No. 1 — And the Contract He Didn’t Read

Asked where coming off the field in the 2008 rivalry game ranks for him, Swinney placed it ahead of every other moment, crediting Terry Don for standing firm despite outside skepticism while acknowledging how pivotal the outcome was.

“That would be at the top because I might have gotten the job but the odds would have gone way down. I’d put that one first. I think Terry Don already had his mind made up even though it didn’t make sense to people on the outside, because he believed in the guy who was right there in front of them and he had the toughness to stand up to criticism. I think his mind was made up, but had we lost that game, it would have been more of a fight to overcome,” Swinney said.

Swinney added that he interviewed the following day with materials prepared that went unread and signed his initial contract without reading the terms—only discovering its incentives after winning the division the next season.

“I came in and interviewed that next day. I had all my stuff laid out. I don’t think he read any of it. That win, when I went to bed that night I didn’t know I had the job but I thought they’d probably give me at least a year. I didn’t read the first contract, I just signed it. I learned what was in it the next year when we won the division because my salary had completely changed. Overnight my contract changed. That was amazing. I’m not sure he ever thought we’d hit those incentives. We’re still here,” Swinney said.

Being Carried Off the Field and a Thanksgiving Morning Devotion

Recalling what went through his mind as he was carried off the field in 2008, Swinney pointed to a devotion from Revelations 3:8 that reappeared in his email on Thanksgiving morning and convinced him Clemson would win.

“I knew we were going to win the game. Tuesday of that week my devotion was Revelations 3:8. I deleted it and came in on Thanksgiving morning and it’s back on my email. I read it again. I printed it out. That’s what I told the team that morning. I said, ‘Boys, we’re going to win that game.’ God opened this door for me and nobody can shut it. That’s why we’re still here. God called me to Clemson and I’m still here. When God is ready for me to leave, he’ll close that door. God will decide when my time is up at Clemson,” Swinney said.

Swinney described the postgame celebration as an overwhelming spiritual experience and compared the resilience of that 2008 squad to how his current team responded over the past week.

“In that moment, all I could do was praise the Lord. It was a spritual. It was like Jesus came down and put his arms around me. I don’t really have the words to describe it. I have the picture framed in my office but I went home and got on my knees and cried and thanked God. That’s the only way something like that happens. It’s not because I’m smarter than everyone else. I’m here because the good Lord brought me here. That’s why I have faith. That’s why I think the way I think. That same God who was there with me that day, he’s still there with me today. I felt like the good Lord was carrying me off that field. I just felt his presence. That 2008 team rose up. Last week was similar. Our team fought and blocked out all the noise,” Swinney said.

Staying Grounded in Faith, Family and “Bull Crap Questions”

When asked how he remains grounded in his faith, Swinney emphasized daily prayer, scripture reading, and keeping his focus on the Lord—even right before stepping in front of reporters.

“Stay connected. That’s biblical. If you don’t stay connected to the vine, you’ll just wither away. It’s prayer. I pray. I talk to God all the time. Right before I walked in here, I asked God to be with me because I was going go have to come in here to deal with ya’ll and I was going to have to deal with bull crap questions. I read the word and my devotions everyday. I repent. I pray. I pray for other people. What I read and what I don’t read, that’s a big part of how I stay grounded. I just try to keep my eyes on Jesus. We coach fundamentals in the game of football. For me, the fundamentals of life is to keep your eyes on the Lord because it’s easy to get distracted. You have to keep your eyes on the Lord in the good and bad times,” Swinney said.

Calling himself an “overbeliever” rather than an overachiever, Swinney explained a lesson he first learned at 16 about choosing belief over misery when adversity hits.

“We all have fear. If you have your eyes on Jesus, he will give you the faith that will be greater than any fear that you have. I was 16 years old when I learned that. Continue to believe in yourself and God’s purpose for your life and the word. I’m an overbeliever, not an overachiever. Your destiny really starts with what you believe. When adversity comes – and it will come because it’s investible – misery is a choice. I keep an attitude of belief. If you’re really grounded in your belief, God will use that to develop you and create endurance and character and character creates hope. You don’t quit. When adversity comes, you trust that God is with you,” Swinney said.

Swinney also credited accountability through the Holy Spirit, a tight inner circle, and the support of his wife and sons for keeping him anchored.

“Man, I stay grounded and I keep my circle tight. The holy spirit is inside of me. When I get out of line, I get checked. I don’t always say the right thing. I don’t always do the right thing but the holy spirit will check me. I also have a great family. My sons, they’re amazing. Their faith and their spiritual commitment are amazing to me. My wife, she’s amazing,” Swinney said.

He noted that while he wants to win every game and championship and hates disappointing people, his overarching goal is to glorify God in his daily work.

“There are so many ways that I stay grounded. It’s what I’ve built my life on. I have a foundation of faith. I want to win every game and championships and I hate to disappointment people but I do my best everyday and most of all I try to glorify God in how I go about my business,” Swinney said.

Connecting that outlook back to what his team experienced over the past week, Swinney stressed pressing forward through valleys of disappointment rather than quitting.

“We can lay down and quit or we can keep going. What we experienced this past week, I will never forget that. If you keep going, you will eventually bust through and you will get somewhere you never would have otherwise. We all have this valley of disappointment but if you don’t have faith in your life, it defines you and destroys you and you just stay there. You’re embarrassed, you don’t think you’re good enough or whatever. I do my job with all my heart as if I’m working for the Lord,” Swinney said.

Swinney closed his remarks by reiterating his willingness to speak openly about his faith regardless of circumstances.

“That’s how I live my life. That was free of charge. Any time y’all want to ask me questions like that, I’m happy to talk about it. I still praise the good Lord even in the bad. That has served me well. When my time is up on this earth, I know where I will be,” Swinney said.