The moment that Boise State lost to San Diego State on Saturday night, the Group of 6 College Football Playoff picture opened up quite a bit.

It still might be the Broncos’ spot to lose. Or maybe it belongs to Liberty now.

But if one of those teams slips up again, maybe an underdog could make it in.

Teams like UTSA (Texas-San Antonio), Toledo and North Dakota State will all be paying attention to the CFP race going forward, just in case.

Here’s what you need to know about the chances for those teams, who all received votes in the latest AP Poll that came out on Sunday.

The new CFP rankings will come out on Tuesday, and these three teams probably won’t quite be ranked — but they’ll be hoping that Boise State and Liberty are near the low point of the top-25 so that if they lose again, they might fall out and leave room for another team to get in.

One Group of 6 team will go to the CFP, so this is the scoop for UTSA, Toledo and NDSU.

UTSA CFP Picture

Some analysts are saying UTSA is the team most likely to leapfrog Boise State if the Broncos make any more mistakes — like a Pac-12 championship game loss to San Diego State.

The Roadrunners are led by star quarterback Owen McCown and are 9-2 on the season. They’re the best team in the American.

Memphis lost to fall to 8-3, pushing UTSA ahead of them if someone from the American is going to the CFP.

They’d likely need Boise State to lose again, and maybe Liberty, too.

Toledo CFP Picture

The Rockets are further down and would likely need all the other teams mentioned here to lose — maybe not NDSU, but certainly the rest.

But Toledo is still alive to win the MAC, and if they win their final regular season game and then take the conference title game, too, they’ll technically still be alive.

NDSU CFP Picture

North Dakota State would need a crazy bunch of circumstances to make the CFP.

Technically, they might still be alive, but even if Boise State loses the conference title game, the Broncos might still rank ahead of the Bison.

But the Bison know the postseason from their time at the FCS level. Maybe, if everything else goes their way, they could make a case.