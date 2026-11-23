The Ohio State Buckeyes lost for the fourth time this season when Nebraska topped them in Lincoln on Saturday, 31-28.

With that defeat came the risk of a major streak ending for OSU in the AP Poll’s Top 25.

On Sunday, the AP Poll was unveiled, and Ohio State didn’t quite suffer that streak-busting fate.

A loss to Michigan on Saturday surely would end this stretch, though. Here’s what you need to know.

Ohio State AP Poll Ranking

In this week’s AP Poll Top 25 by the Associated Press, Ohio State ranks at No. 25.

In other words, the Buckeyes are in the last possible ranked spot.

They were only 17 voting points ahead of New Mexico, who had the most voting points without getting into the Top 25.

#25 Ohio State hangs on to their 108-week streak in the AP Top 25. They beat out 9-2 New Mexico (first team in receiving votes) by just 17 points. https://t.co/rTd1APApYM — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 22, 2026

Ohio State AP Poll Streak

Th is the 108th consecutive week in which the Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked in the AP Top 25.

They were at major risk of that ending, and it’s not necessarily safe this week, but it’s alive for now.

If Ohio State had fallen out, it would’ve marked the first unranked Ohio State-Michigan game since 1987.

Ohio State had ranked No. 16 in the previous week’s AP Top 25, so they dropped nine spots into the 25th and final spot.

And in this week’s Coaches Poll? Ohio State is unranked.

It’s the Buckeyes first time not ranked in the Coaches Poll since 2011.

JUST IN: For the first time since 2011, Ohio State is unranked in the Coaches Poll following Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Nebraska. The 7-4 Buckeyes barely remain in the AP Top 25 Poll, dropping all the way to the last spot at No. 25. @WDTN https://t.co/PjjVctqDwF — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) November 22, 2026

This definitely isn’t how Ohio State saw this season going.