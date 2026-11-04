Is Former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders Starting for Browns in Week 9?

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be returning to a starting role in the NFL following a big development involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Sanders could make his first start of the 2026 season after Watson was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“Shedeur Sanders could make his first start of the season,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Shedeur Sanders could make his first start of the season. https://t.co/jE12fNd80M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2026

Sanders briefly replaced Watson during Cleveland’s 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Sanders, who played two seasons at Colorado under his father, Deion Sanders, has served as Watson’s backup throughout the first eight games of the 2026 campaign.

Shedeur Sanders Could Start After Deshaun Watson’s Concussion Diagnosis

The Browns announced Watson’s placement in the concussion protocol on Wednesday morning, revealing that the veteran quarterback began experiencing symptoms after Sunday’s matchup with Pittsburgh.

Watson initially sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first quarter and underwent a concussion evaluation before returning to the game.

According to Cleveland’s official statement, Watson showed no symptoms in the wake of the game and Monday morning.

However, the situation changed when he informed the team’s medical staff Tuesday that he had begun experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night.

“On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol,” the Browns stated.

Sanders came into Sunday’s contest after Watson’s initial injury scare, completing both of his passing attempts for 2 yards before the veteran returned.

The former Colorado standout has appeared in two games this season, completing all three of his passing attempts for 2 yards.

Cleveland head coach Todd Monken named Watson the team’s starting quarterback in August, bringing a competition that included Sanders to an end.

Shedeur Sanders Started 7 Games During Rookie Season

Sanders is no stranger to starting games in the NFL, having taken over Cleveland’s offense during the second half of the 2025 season.

The former Buffaloes star appeared in eight games with seven starts as a rookie, completing 120 of 212 passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown, finishing with a 3-4 record as a starter.

Sanders joined Cleveland as a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft, going No. 144 overall despite entering the pre-draft process as arguably the most recognizable college football quarterback.

Before making the jump to the NFL, Sanders produced a record-setting two-year stint in Boulder.

During his final season at Colorado in 2024, he completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record.

He earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Across his two seasons at Colorado, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns, establishing multiple school records.

His budding return to a starting role could put him on the map again if he plays well.