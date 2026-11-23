It’s not clear how much longer the Colorado Buffaloes plan to keep Deion Sanders around.

What is clear is that Saturday’s result will not do him any favors.

Colorado headed into last weekend in a great spot. They had just upset a ranked Houston team, and it seemed like the kind of victory that could build momentum for a strong finish to the season.

And then the Buffaloes failed to beat the Cincinnati Bearcats. It was a reminder of where this program really stands, and it’s not a good sign for Sanders.

Colorado could keep Sanders around because it’s hard to picture what the alternative looks like at the moment.

But the Buffaloes slipped so soon after a strong triumph, and that wasn’t a good sign.

Deion Sanders Comments on Loss

Sanders isn’t afraid to speak his mind, but he’s also well equipped to pull out some coach-speak when he needs it.

One quote was particularly ironic after the loss to Cincinnati.

“It’s on me,” Sanders said after Saturday’s defeat. “All of it is on me. We all showed up last week, and you saw the results. We didn’t all show up this week.”

There’s an odd truth to that. Sanders is the planet that the Colorado program orbits around, for better or worse. More there than most places, the results do point quite distinctly back to the head coach.

So a defeat like that? Sure, it’s on the players. But yeah, it’s on Sanders, too.

He took multiple approaches in his postgame presser, though, even saying at one point that he thought the better team wasn’t the one that won the game.

It’s a results business, though, and that’s why Sanders’ job might still be in trouble.

What’s Next?

Colorado closes its season on Saturday at home against Central Florida.

The Buffaloes are just 4-7. They cannot qualify for a bowl game.

There’s a chance that ends up being the last game of Sanders’ tenure. Or it sends him into a crucial offseason.

Either way, Colorado hasn’t risen to the heights it hoped for when Sanders first arrived. Now, they’re just trying to stay afloat.