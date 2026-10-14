Ex-Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders Makes Career Decision During 2nd NFL Season

Shedeur Sanders is in his second NFL season after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the draft following a stellar collegiate career at Jackson State and Colorado, where he played under his father.

Although Sanders made seven starts as a rookie last season, he has served as the primary backup to veteran Deshaun Watson through the first five weeks of his second year.

The 24-year-old made headlines Wednesday with some career news ahead of the Browns’ Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders Officially Signs With Agent

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders has officially signed with an agent after entering the NFL without one.

He signed with Adie von Gontard, CEO of Young Money APAA Sports, which also represents his former Colorado teammate and Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter.

Via Schefter on X:“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, who went through draft night and the early part of his NFL career without an agent, has signed with Adie von Gontard, CEO of Young Money APAA Sports, for representation. With the signing, YMAPAA now represents former Colorado teammates Travis Hunter and Sanders.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, who went through draft night and the early part of his NFL career without an agent, has signed with Adie von Gontard, CEO of Young Money APAA Sports, for representation. With the signing, YMAPAA now represents former Colorado teammates Travis Hunter and Sanders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2026

Sanders’ NFL Career

The Browns are currently 3-2, so Sanders is unlikely to take over the starting job anytime soon after head coach Todd Monken named Watson the starter.

He’s started seven games and appeared in nine during his NFL career. He has won three starts and lost four, completing 56.8% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed 20 times for 169 yards and a touchdown.