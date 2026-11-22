Deion Sanders watched Colorado’s bowl hopes end in Cincinnati. He still thought his team deserved a different result.

The Buffaloes fell 35-28 on Nov. 21, dropping to 4-7 with one game remaining. Colorado’s official game recap confirmed the loss eliminated the team from bowl contention. Cincinnati secured its own postseason eligibility by improving to 6-5.

Sanders gave the Bearcats credit during his postgame remarks. But he questioned whether the outcome reflected the teams’ quality.

“It don’t seem like, to me, the better team was victorious,” Sanders said, according to Pro Football Talk.

The numbers offered reasons for both his belief and his frustration. Each team finished with 433 yards. Colorado committed four turnovers, while Cincinnati lost the ball once.

That difference left the Buffaloes facing a final home game with their postseason hopes gone.

Deion Sanders Takes Blame for Colorado’s Slow Start

Colorado’s trouble began before kickoff. The school reported a seven-hour travel delay that kept the team from arriving in Cincinnati until midnight local time.

The Buffaloes then turned the ball over on their first two possessions. Cincinnati converted both takeaways into touchdowns and built a 14-0 lead.

“We were still on the tarmac early in the game,” Sanders said in the school’s recap.

He declined to blame the circumstances for the defeat.

“I need to do a better job preparing these guys and getting us ready to play,” Sanders said, per Colorado on SI.

The Buffaloes recovered enough to tie the score at 14 with 56 seconds left before halftime. Cincinnati answered with a touchdown just 44 seconds later.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson supplied the big plays that kept Colorado close. He threw touchdown passes of 36, 54 and 70 yards, finishing with 312 passing yards and three scores. He also threw three interceptions, including one on the Buffaloes’ final possession.

The official box score showed Cincinnati controlled possession for 36:42. The Bearcats converted 10 of 15 third downs. Colorado managed three conversions in nine attempts.

The Buffaloes had enough offense to stay within reach. They never took the lead.

Colorado Faces Another Losing Season Under Sanders

The defeat clinched Colorado’s third losing season in four years under Sanders. It also extended the program’s conference road losing streak to 10 games.

Those outcomes stand far from the promise that accompanied Sanders’ extension.

Colorado extended his contract through 2029 in March 2025. The announcement followed a nine-win season and an Alamo Bowl appearance. The school raised his annual base salary to $10 million for 2025.

At the time, Colorado pointed to his turnaround of a program that had gone 1-11 before his arrival. The school also highlighted record television audiences and increased ticket demand.

The task is now smaller. Colorado hosts UCF on Nov. 28 to close its season.