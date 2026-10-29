Julian Lewis Health Update: What Happened to Colorado QB?

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis sustained a medical emergency on Wednesday, October 28, the signal-caller’s family announced. It is unclear what happened to Lewis, but the quarterback’s father T. Carlton Lewis released a statement on social media revealing the news.

Lewis was transported to a nearby hospital and is “recovering,” per the statement. The Lewis family is asking for privacy as the quarterback continues to recover.

“Yesterday, Julian experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado athletic facility and was promptly transported to the hospital,” Lewis’ father detailed in an October 29, post on X.

“He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support. Please respect Julian and the Lewis family’s privacy. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The statement was signed by the Lewis family. Prior to the news, Lewis was listed as doubtful for Colorado’s upcoming matchup against Kansas State.

Here’s what you need to know about Lewis.

Back in September, Colorado Benched QB Julian Lewis in Favor of Isaac Wilson

The news comes more than one month after Colorado turned to Isaac Wilson to replace Lewis at quarterback. Colorado has been mum on Lewis’ role with the program since Wilson emerged as the Buffs’ new QB1.

Lewis has not played for Colorado since the team’s loss to Baylor on September 26. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders declined to reveal whether Lewis was pushing Wilson to potentially regain the starting gig.

“If I say that, you might think I’m taking a shot at the kid and I’m not going down the rabbit hole,” Sanders noted, per Sports Illustrated.

“I’m so honest that honesty gets you in trouble. I don’t wanna go there, you guys do your homework.”

Colorado HC Deion Sanders on Julian Lewis’ Future: ‘I Don’t Play Those Games With Kids’

Coach Prime has been vague about Lewis’ status at Colorado, pointing to the situation being the quarterback’s decision on what information the star chooses to reveal. Lewis losing the starting quarterback spot has prompted plenty of speculation about the star as a potential transfer portal candidate in 2027.

“That’s on him,” Sanders said of Lewis, via 247Sports. “I don’t think you could find a player in this program — or you may could find some bitter players that have left and didn’t want to leave, but life is what it is — but I don’t treat people unfairly.

“I don’t play games with young men and their careers and hate on folks. If I’m anything, I’m too forgiving and very, very kind,” Sanders added.

“… I don’t play those games with kids. You’ve got to always understand that we may know a little more than you do, because we’re inside the locker room. We’re there. We understand what happens.”