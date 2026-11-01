Why Shedeur Sanders Is Playing QB For Browns With Deshaun Watson News

The Cleveland Browns are playing a huge football game on Sunday in the AFC North Division race against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It took just three plays of Deshaun Watson at quarterback for Shedeur Sanders to end up on the field. The Colorado Buffaloes legend found himself almost immediately into a huge opportunity.

Many fans likely hadn’t even tuned into the game yet when Sanders was running onto the field in his No. 2 Cleveland uniform.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why Is Shedeur Sanders Playing?

Shedeur is in the game because Watson went to the blue medical tent.

Sanders worked his way into the QB2 role in Cleveland this season, his second year in the NFL. So once Watson exited, Sanders entered.

Sanders started his rookie season in 2025 as the QB4 for the Browns but was a starter by the end of the year. That was with Watson unavailable due to injury.

With Watson back this season, the Browns had a preseason competition, but Watson won it.

That made Sanders his backup for this season, until Watson had to leave Sunday’s game and go to the tent.

Deshaun Watson Injury Update

Watson was injured on a third-down roughing the passer that extended Cleveland’s opening drive.

He went to the blue medical tent with trainers.

It wasn’t clear exactly what Watson had checked, but he wasn’t in the tent long.

By the time the Browns’ drive ended, Watson was walking out of the tent with his helmet in his hand.

Watson sat down and began looking at the tablet. It seemed that Sanders’ day might be done with that short stint.

Shedeur Sanders Stats

Sanders got to attempt two official passes in his short time on the field. He completed both, but just for a total of two yards.

He also had an incompletion that wasn’t official in the books because the Browns were called for an ineligible player downfield penalty.