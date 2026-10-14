Colorado Preps Zach Wilson’s Brother Isaac for QB Start vs his 1st School

The Colorado Buffaloes college football team has a massive task on its hands this week. Coming to Boulder to visit the Buffs is the No. 11 team in the country, the Utah Utes.

It’s a huge task ahead for quarterback Isaac Wilson, who has been confirmed as the starter for this week by CU head coach Deion Sanders.

Wilson will enter the weekend having appeared in three games this season for Colorado. He’s 40-for-71 throwing the football, a 56.3% completion rate, for 443 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also run 22 times for 31 yards (with sacks counting as negative yardage — and oddly, he has two catches for seven yards, as well.

All of that will now come against a potent Utes team, and there are multiple reasons this game is particularly notable for Wilson.

Isaac Wilson’s 1st College

Wilson began his college career at Utah.

He spent two seasons with the Utes and played in 10 games there, including nine as a freshman in 2024.

Wilson’s passing at Utah included 127 completions in 226 attempts (56.2%) for 1,510 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 50 yards with the Utes across his 10 games.

This is his first season at Colorado after transferring in the offseason to back up Julian Lewis, but he’s now the guy Sanders is trusting as his starter.

Isaac Wilson’s Brother

Isaac is the younger brother of long-time NFL quarterback Zach Wilson.

Zach was once the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft out of BYU, another school in Utah.

At BYU, Zach was one of the most thrilling players in the country, capable of making absurd throws that made him a guy you could dream on.

No one will turn into Patrick Mahomes, but the tape Wilson put together in college featured some Mahomes-like throws, and so the New York Jets took him No. 2 overall.

Wilson hasn’t panned out, and he’s turned into a backup — currently the QB3 for the New Orleans Saints.

Isaac Wilson isn’t currently the level of prospect that his older brother turned into, but he does gain a lot of QB experience simply by watching what Zach did before him.

The game on Saturday will be in Colorado, not Utah, but there is a bit of extra juice playing a powerhouse from the same state that his big brother played in.

Colorado will be heavy underdogs, and the best way to overcome that would be for their quarterback — Isaac Wilson — to play his best game of the season. The task is tall, but against his former program, Wilson will likely be energized for the opportunity.