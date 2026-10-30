Travis Hunter Makes Strong Statement on Deion Sanders Amid Colorado Struggles

In his fourth season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, it’s been a rocky year for Deion Sanders.

Colorado is 2-5 overall, has lost five games in a row and sits in last place in the Big 12 at 0-4 in conference play.

As questions continue to circle about Sanders’ future in Boulder and whether he can turn things around, his former star player Travis Hunter had nothing but great things to say about him during a recent appearance on Ja’Marr Chase’s podcast, Chasing No. 1.

Hunter Makes Strong Statement on Sanders

Looking back at his college recruitment, Hunter said he was set on going to Florida State until he got in touch with Sanders.

“I was 100% going to Florida State,” Hunter said.

Sanders ultimately pitched Hunter and his family, going into detail about why he would be the right coach for Hunter, who wanted to play both sides of the ball. Sanders, an NFL Hall of Famer, had done it himself.

“You want to play both sides of the ball? I’m definitely the coach that’s going to—you know, I’ve done it before—but you’re going to have to earn it,” Sanders said, according to Hunter.

Hunter went on to say that Sanders not only helped develop him as a player but also truly changed his life.

“I got too much respect for him,” Hunter added. “He came and got me to not go to Florida State and changed my mindset, changed the picture of everything. He really changed my life for real.”

Travis Hunter Stands by Deion Sanders Amid Colorado Turmoil: ‘He Really Changed My Life’ Details: https://t.co/Bpes5GT3DM https://t.co/zlzYkUZLLm — Complex (@Complex) October 30, 2026

Sanders’ Colorado Future in Jeopardy

While there’s been no indication that Colorado officials are willing to part ways with Sanders at this time, the team went 3-9 last season and appears on pace to finish with a similar record, if not worse, this year.

That would mark the third time in Sanders’ four seasons as head coach that Colorado failed to become bowl eligible.

ESPN’s Matt Barrie labeled Sanders’ Colorado tenure “as good as done.” Unless something drastically changes, that very well could be the only outcome of his time in Boulder.