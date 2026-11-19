The Ohio State Buckeyes will start quarterback Luke Fahey again on Saturday against Nebraska.

Julian Sayin, the star QB, remains out due to injury.

Nothing about that is inherently surprising, yet each week, Ohio State fans get the briefest moment to wonder whether Sayin has a chance to come back.

The Big Ten puts out availability reports every Wednesday night, and that’s where it could be indicated if Sayin’s status was changing.

There’s a spot for a player to be questionable, for example. If Sayin was close, maybe he’d show up there.

But instead, Buckeyes fans get the same reminder every week.

Julian Sayin Injury Update

Sayin, just as he has been listed starting with Ohio State’s Oct. 31 game against USC, remains listed as out on the official availability report.

He has yet to slot into any spot other than the out list, which is a pretty long one Wednesday night for the Buckeyes to take on the Cornhuskers.

Sayin hurt his throwing arm against Indiana on Oct. 17, and head coach Ryan Day has implied that Sayin won’t be back anytime soon.

There still hasn’t been perfect clarity publicly on the injury, but it clearly isn’t good.

As best anyone can tell, the hopes of Ohio State’s season will continue to rest in the right arm of the true freshman Fahey.

Ohio State Lists Bunch of Players Out for Nebraska Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes have already listed seven players as out for the Nebraska game:

QB Julian Sayin

RB Ja’Kobi Jackson

WR Brennen Schramm

TE Maxence LeBlanc

S Deshawn Stewart

OL Jaxon Powell

OL Max Riley

There are also five players listed as questionable:

S Terry Moore

WR Brock Boyd

S Brenten ‘Inky’ Jones

LB Eli Lee

OL Phillip Daniels

Nebraska has already listed nine players as out, as well as one doubtful and one questioanble.

This late in the year, it makes sense that the injury bug is causing trouble. It’s just a persistent annoyance for Ohio State fans to see Sayin on the injury report. Nothing has changed there.