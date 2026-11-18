The Iowa Hawkeyes are still in the hunt for the College Football Playoff, but they got some painful news on Tuesday night.

When the rankings came out, Iowa was behind two Big Ten teams with three losses — despite Iowa only having two.

Oregon, with three losses, is at No. 13.

Ohio State, with three losses, is at No. 14.

And at No. 15 is Iowa, with two losses.

The logic makes some sense, but it’s still a tough spot for Iowa to be in. Winning out the rest of their games won’t be enough to get in the CFP. They’ll need some help.

Kirk Ferentz Sounds Off on College Football Playoff

Ferentz had a chance to talk some about the CFP process during his weekly press conference, and the comments that stood out had to do with “style points.”

In the context of other Big Ten teams potentially running up their scores, Ferentz was asked if Iowa should coach more aggressively in such spots. He didn’t like the idea.

This was most of his answer:

If that comes up back there, I’m not big on firing coaches, but that could be grounds for firing. We’re just trying to win the game. For 28 years, that’s been our goal, is to put our guys in the best position to win a game. I’m not being judgmental toward anybody else. Hopefully we’re going to play smart football and just try to do what’s best to win each and every game in front of us. If that’s not good enough, that’s not good enough. We’ll live with that. Again, I’m not judging anybody because it is what it is. From day one we’ve just been trying to do what’s best for the team, what’s best for the kids involved, then also per given circumstance what is going to give us our best chance to be successful. Yeah, the idea is to win the game. If you have the game won, then don’t be stupid and lose it. I’ve seen that happen, too. Tricky slopes.

It’s a relatively fair answer from Ferentz. He just wants the Hawkeyes to win. This season, they’ve mostly done that.

Iowa Schedule

Iowa is on the road at Illinois this weekend and then hosts Nebraska on the final weekend of the regular season.

The Hawkeyes have to win both games to have any chance at the CFP, but neither will do a ton to impress the committee. Iowa hasn’t beaten a team with a better record than 6-4 so far this season, and that’s what both Illinois and Nebraska are right now.

Ferentz’s bunch will have to pick up two more wins, by any means necessary, and then see how the cookie crumbles — style points or not.