ESPN disagrees with the usual consensus that Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning is a lock to be a Top-3 quarterback off the board.

They don’t even have him going in Round 1.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his mid-season mock draft, and the biggest name missing from it made more headlines than the guys who actually made the cut. Reid doesn’t project Manning hearing his name called at all in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. And he has 4 quarterbacks getting drafted as first picks of teams.

Drew Mestemaker, obviously, went as the first QB off the board in Reid’s mock draft, at No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, via a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Mestemaker excels at pushing the ball down the field, with his 21 completions of 20 or more yards this season ranking eighth in the FBS. His decision-making is inconsistent at times, but Mestemaker is young (he’s in his first season as a Power 4 starter) and has the tools to transform the Jets,” Reid writes about Mestemaker.

Arch Manning Not Mocked in Round 1

The next is Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr at No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. In several other mock drafts, it’s usually a competition between Manning and Carr to be the second QB off the board, and also to be among the Top 10 picks.

“With Michael Penix Jr. struggling to find consistency in Year 3, the Falcons could once again be convinced to use the No. 8 pick on a QB — like they did three years ago with Penix, especially since the Falcons’ front office and coach have changed since making that selection. Atlanta has plenty of skill-position talent (RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts Sr.) that could enable a young QB to thrive immediately,” Reid writes, explaining why Carr will be a good fit for the Falcons.

“Carr is an instinctive passer who consistently has answers and has already been given considerable autonomy in Notre Dame’s offense. He doesn’t have the high-end traits of some passers in the class (picture a more mobile Kirk Cousins), but he is polished in many of the skills that are essential to playing the position.”

The third on Reid’s board is South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers getting picked by the Cleveland Browns at No. 17 overall.

“Sellers is a bit of a wild card; he was getting first-round hype entering 2025, but struggling during the season. I could see a team such as the Browns, who have two first-round picks, taking a chance on him at this point in Round 1,” Reid explains.

Fourth is Darian Mensah at No. 29 getting drafted by the Vikings.

“He has put up gaudy numbers for the Hurricanes, and he would provide a stable floor at the position for the Vikings.”

One Texas Player Does Get Drafted in Top 3

It wasn’t the only shocker, since Reid does see a Texas player getting drafted in Round 1. Just that it’s not Manning. It’s EDGE Colin Simmons.

In fact, the draft projects him getting picked at No. 3 overall by the Miami Dolphins.

“Pairing Simmons with 2024 first-rounder Chop Robinson would give the Dolphins an explosive pass-rush duo for defensive-minded coach Jeff Hafley.”

It tells just how much Manning’s draft stock has dropped despite the Longhorns winning this season.

Through 10 games, he has thrown 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, already surpassing his 7 picks from all of 2025. Maybe the NFL scouts don’t view him as highly anymore.

That, or Reid believes that Manning might choose to stay in college for 2027.