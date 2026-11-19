More than anything, Ohio State fans have simply wanted an explanation.

When QB Julian Sayin went out with his right arm injury against Indiana, and in the three games he hasn’t played since, it wasn’t former five-star Tavien St. Clair who entered the fray.

Instead, it has been Luke Fahey for 100% of Ohio State’s offensive snaps since the Sayin injury. St. Clair hasn’t seen the field.

St. Clair was a five-star in the Class of 2025 from Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Fahey was a three-star in the Class of 2026 from Mission Viejo, California.

Nothing about Fahey’s resume made Buckeyes fans want him to play over St. Clair, but clearly Ohio State has felt that’s the right call.

Day gave a bit of an explanation finally last week before the Northwestern game, but on Wednesday, Day broke it down more in-depth in a way that might finally at least give fans a feeling that they’ve gotten an answer.

Ryan Day Explains Why Tavien St. Clair Isn’t Playing

It seems Day finally decided to simply lay it all out there and explain the St. Clair situation once and for all.

This was his full answer about why St. Clair isn’t playing over Fahey:

“He wants to play. We’ve had multiple conversations on the areas that we feel like he’s gotta continue to get better at. But he’s had a great attitude in the facility, in the meeting room, and he is getting better on the field. We are seeing that. What does it look like moving forward? I can’t really say that. I do think he has a bunch of potential and a bunch of talent. And it’s taken a little bit of time to develop, but I do think it’s going to come — it’s just a matter of when.”

Day wants improvement. He thinks St. Clair has potential and talent. He likes St. Clair’s attitude.

At this point, Day doesn’t seem to want to bad-mouth St. Clair. He just also doesn’t seem to want to play him.

Transfer Concern

The big worry for some Ohio State fans is that St. Clair will transfer at the end of this season after being passed over by Fahey.

But to be realistic, if Day wasn’t going to play St. Clair now, what was going to make him play St. Clair in the future?

A transfer does seem possible, and it also might be reasonable. St. Clair has spent two seasons with the Buckeyes after being an in-state five-star recruit and not gotten a legitimate chanc.

Day’s explanation is fair enough, but it doesn’t change the fact that St. Clair isn’t playing.