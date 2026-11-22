Things just got really interesting in both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races on Saturday afternoon.

Not only did the No. 4 UCLA Bruins get upset by the Michigan Wolverines, but the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers also fell 27-24 in double overtime against the Washington Huskies.

This marks the Hoosiers’ second loss of the season, and where the committee decides to rank them will be one of the biggest storylines heading into Tuesday’s rankings show.

Curt Cignetti Drops Blunt Quote on Loss

After the game, Cignetti didn’t make excuses and instead praised Washington for the way it played.

“Congrats to Washington, they made more plays than we did. That’s football man, tough one to swallow,” Cignetti said, via Mike Schumann.

Cignetti made his feelings clear on why Indiana lost the game with a blunt quote,

“They made one more play than we did, and that’s that,” he added.

Curt Cignetti on the radio: “Congrats to Washington, they made more plays than we did. That’s football man, tough one to swallow.” #iufb — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) November 22, 2026

Indiana’s QB Troubles

Part of Indiana’s struggles right now is that the Hoosiers can’t seem to settle on a starting quarterback.

They opened the season with Josh Hoover as the starter, but they’ve turned to Grant Wilson in recent weeks. On Saturday, Indiana started Wilson before eventually bringing Hoover back into the game.

When asked if the team has settled on a starter moving forward, Cignetti said, “I haven’t thought that far ahead.”

Wilson finished the game 8-for-16 for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Hoover completed 7-of-13 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Looking at Indiana

The defending national champions still have plenty to play for and will likely remain in the mix for the College Football Playoff.

However, next week’s matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers is without question a must-win game. After that, Indiana will have to hope the committee still views the Hoosiers as one of the country’s top 12 teams despite their two losses.